The city of Edina and Edina Public Schools took part in the State of the Community event March 1, providing residents an update on the city’s happenings over the past year.
The annual event, co-sponsored by the Rotary Club of Edina, Edina-Morningside Rotary Club and the Edina Chamber of Commerce, brought the community together at the Edina Country Club. This year’s event was Olympic-themed, centered around the concept of unity, “One Town, One Family,” in reference to last month’s 2022 Winter Olympic Games held in Beijing, which had the opening ceremony theme of “One World, One Family.”
The first presenter was Edina Public Schools Superintendent Stacie Stanley, who started off by mentioning the beginning of 2022’s COVID-19 omicron surge. While other schools in the metro turned to distance learning at that time, Edina Schools remained open, Stanley noted.
“We have my cabinet and administrative team to thank for that,” she said, crediting their COVID response plan for being attainable and realistic. Stanley started in her role as superintendent last summer during the pandemic, and has since kept kids in school five days per week, she noted.
On fiscal and technological matters, Stanley pointed to the district’s “triple A” rating by Moody’s, which keeps bonding interest rates low for Edina taxpayers. In May, the Edina community approved the district’s annual $7 million technology levy, which has allowed students to access devices on a one-to-one basis, Stanley said. For students in need of internet access, the district has been able to provide hotspots, she added.
This year, the school- and college-ranking site Niche rated each of the district’s schools at an A or higher, Stanley said. She added that it also gave Edina High School a No. 1 ranking among public high schools in college preparation, a status it has held for the past four years.
Stanley also discussed “excellence” at different levels of school, from early learning through high school. That starts with an Early Learning Center that achieved the Parent Aware four-star rating – the highest possible rating.
Regarding the high school, the superintendent noted that 84% of its students are involved in extracurricular activities and one in three students are in leadership roles. Meanwhile, students took almost twice as many Advanced Placement exams as any other high school in Minnesota last year, Stanley said. Seventy-seven percent of students who took an AP exam earned a score of 3 or higher, qualifying them for college credit, her presentation noted.
Other updates on the district over the past year included the creation and continuation of three learning pathways, the superintendent noted. This included the new two-way Spanish immersion program, which already has 55 students on the waitlist. The program was approved last fall and will begin at the start of the 2022-23 school year, taking place at the Edina Community Center. The program will be housed at Countryside Elementary after new classrooms are constructed.
The other learning pathways were STEAM programming, which focuses on embedding science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics into existing curriculum, as well as the Edina Virtual Pathway, which was expanded beyond kindergarten to be available for those through grade 12, the presentation said.
Stanley said her vision is to ensure that by 2027, every student graduates with a microcredential, industry certificate and the completion of an apprenticeship or internship while in school. She noted that the district was invited to apply for a state youth skills training grant to allow students to hone their abilities within a classroom context, too.
“The state of Edina Public Schools is solid,” she said.
City, state leaders speak
Neal, who emceed the event, introduced Hovland as the next speaker, mentioning the Edina leader’s several board positions across the Twin Cities and his standing as Edina’s longest-serving mayor – elected to the position in 2005.
Prior to his presentation, Hovland invited Sen. Melisa López Franzen (D-Edina) up to the podium to give a few remarks following last month’s redistricting. After she was put in the same district as another legislator, the senator announced she would not seek re-election.
“I’m just getting a little emotional right now,” López Franzen told the audience. “I couldn’t be more proud to not only serve our city but to work with so many dedicated public servants and serve our business community.”
“I’m sad to put a pause on representing all of you,” she added. “I will still pick up your calls whether I have a S-E-N before my name or not.”
Touching on the event’s theme of unity, Hovland said that despite disagreements between the city and schools, they are a family: “At the end of the day, you care about each other. ... we all have the same goal in mind.”
He added, “We come together as ‘one town, one family’ in Edina.”
Hovland started his presentation by discussing the pandemic and funds the city received through the federal American Rescue Plan Act to recover from COVID-19. The first half of the funds will be used for a variety of community benefits, including infrastructure needs, food and housing assistance, and small-business relief. A full-time social worker in the Edina Police Department has also been hired to tackle mental health concerns as a result of the pandemic, Hovland noted.
The city will hold a series of meetings, both in-person and virtually, next month to allow residents to give input on the second round of funds, Hovland said.
On housing, Hovland discussed the city’s affordable housing programs, including a couple that have garnered interest within the city. This includes the Housing Preservation Program and the First-Generation Homebuyer Program, the latter of which provides help in covering mortgage costs for an eligible, first-generation homebuyer. So far, the city has closed on two of those mortgages, Hovland said.
Nearly 230 residents have also come forward to start the process of renouncing their homes’ racially discriminatory covenants after the city joined the Just Deeds coalition last year, Hovland’s presentation noted. The city is nearing completion of a holistic plan to improve racial equity in the city, as established by the city’s Race & Equity Task Force, he added.
For sustainability measures within the city, Hovland pointed to the recently approved Climate Action Plan, which outlines 200 actions for the community to take to significantly reduce the impact of climate change in the city by 2030.
Public safety has also been a top concern for Edina residents, Hovland said. In 2021, the city experienced 77 auto thefts versus 34 in 2018, which the mayor said is a trend consistent with neighboring communities.
Hovland mentioned some measures within the community that will help tackle crime, such as the future deployment of portable license plate readers in Edina, expected funds from Gov. Tim Walz to boost public safety in the city and Hovland’s participation in Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman’s MN HEALS 2.0 initiative.
Hovland also recognized the work of the city’s public safety leadership, including Police Chief Todd Milburn, Police Deputy Chief Jeff Elasky and Fire Chief Andrew Slama.
To conclude his remarks, Hovland said that to keep the community going, respectful discourse and celebrating the advancement of Edina’s institutions must continue.
“We all need to work together,” he said.
