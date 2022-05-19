Stalk & Spade, a plant-based eatery, has opened at Edina’s 50th & France.
The fast-casual restaurant brand, which first opened its flagship location in Wayzata last spring, offers vegan burgers, fries, shakes and more. After launching the first store, the parent company of Stalk & Spade, Steele Brands, recently released plans for 12 additional locations nationwide to open by the end of 2022.
The store at 50th & France, which opened late last month, is the first franchise location for Stalk & Spade.
“Our excitement level couldn’t be higher,” former NHL player David Backes, who is running the Edina franchise location alongside his wife, Kelly Backes, told the Sun Current. The pair switched to a plant-based lifestyle after David experienced health concerns while playing professional hockey, a news release said.
In recognition for the grand opening of Stalk & Spade April 29, the couple joined with the Edina Chamber of Commerce to put on a ribbon-cutting ceremony the same day. Queuing in a line that stretched down 50th Street, the event’s many attendees were able to get free meals through lunchtime.
“The whole atmosphere was like a big party that everyone was celebrating, just plant-based being more accessible,” David Backes said.
Steele Brands, which also oversees other healthy-lifestyle brands, like Crisp & Green, announced in April the rollout of additional Stalk & Spade locations around the U.S., including Miami and Des Moines – both of which are yet to open. A Minneapolis location is also expected to soon open in the North Loop neighborhood, a news release said.
Stalk & Spade’s menu includes burgers, cheeseburgers, “chick’n” sandwiches, wraps, fries and frozen desserts, like shakes and ice cream made with oat milk.
Last summer, David and Kelly Backes first tried Stalk & Spade’s food, which was “something that we had never experienced before,” Kelly Backes said, referencing both the atmosphere and plant-based food offerings,
“We knew it was something immediately that we wanted to help bring plant-based (food) to the masses,” she added.
The couple had never run a franchise before, but they do have some nonprofit experience, as they had started a charity in 2013, Athletes for Animals, David Backes noted. His wife has also been described as an avid animal advocate, a news release said.
“We are thrilled to welcome David and Kelly Backes to the STALK & SPADE family,” Steele Smiley, founder and CEO of Steele Brands, said in a news release. “David and Kelly Backes are an incredible representation of the STALK & SPADE brand. We could not be more excited to partner with them as we spread the plant-based movement across the nation.”
Kelly Backes added that the couple is excited to operate the franchise at 50th & France due to the area’s many features. “That area is just fabulous, the walkability itself, all the amazing shop fronts and … there’s just a really lovely feel to that area,” she said.
David Backes noted the benefit of Edina being close to Wayzata, home of Stalk & Spade’s flagship location. “Edina was just the perfect fit. … It was a no-brainer to go into,” he said.
Shelly Loberg, vice president of the Edina Chamber of Commerce, said there are no other fully vegan restaurants in the city. “This concept is definitely unique in the community,” she said.
The restaurant hopes to be an asset to the community, David Backes said, adding that he was happy to see the high turnout at the grand opening. “To be embraced by the community,” he said, “we’re just grateful and feeling very blessed to be there and to have this opportunity.”
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
