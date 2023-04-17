A St. Olaf College student accused of planning an attack at the school involving firearms and explosives was arrested April 6 in Edina.

Waylon S. Kurts, of Montpelier, Vermont, faces three felony charges, including conspiracy to commit second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Kurts had been planning a “mass casualty event” at the college, Kathryn M. Burbank, Assistant Rice County Attorney, wrote in a court memo.

