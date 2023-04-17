A St. Olaf College student accused of planning an attack at the school involving firearms and explosives was arrested April 6 in Edina.
Waylon S. Kurts, of Montpelier, Vermont, faces three felony charges, including conspiracy to commit second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Kurts had been planning a “mass casualty event” at the college, Kathryn M. Burbank, Assistant Rice County Attorney, wrote in a court memo.
“At this stage in the investigation, it appears that the targeted building was Skoglund-Tostrud (the recreational facility on campus) and that both firearms and explosives would be used in an attack,” Burbank wrote.
Northfield Police arrested Kurts around 1 p.m. April 6 after making a traffic stop on the 6600 block of France Avenue, Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott told the Sun Current. Kurts, 20, was still listed on the Rice County Sheriff’s inmate roster as of April 13.
According to the criminal complaint, suspicion was raised when a custodial worker found packages for high-capacity magazines in a garbage can outside dorm rooms at St. Olaf, alongside packaging that belonged to Kurts.
An April 5 search of his dorm room by St. Olaf Public Safety personnel uncovered several items that raised alarm: a tactical vest, two empty boxes of 60-round rifle magazine drums, a 24-round extended magazine for a Glock pistol, six propane canisters, numerous fireworks, a lock pick set, a note with St. Olaf Public Safety radio frequencies, and notebooks with extensive writings, the complaint notes.
Kurts told the St. Olaf Director of Public Safety, Derek Kruse, that he was a gun enthusiast and did not believe storing the equipment in his room was a violation of campus policy. Kurts’ family told St. Olaf Public Safety personnel that all his firearms were at home in Vermont.
Kurts said he stored his high-capacity magazines at a Burnsville shooting range and gunshop called Modern Sportsmen. When law enforcement contacted the business, they were told they do not have storage lockers for firearms or ammunition. However, employees did recognize Kurts as someone who had been to the shooting range several times.
According to Northfield Police, Kurts was suspended and left campus. Northfield Police were contacted later that day, prompting a search for Kurts.
“Due to the nature of the items and potential for violence, the Northfield Police requested assistance from various partner agencies to include the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension,” Northfield Police said in a Facebook post. “ … It is believed this is an isolated event and there is no ongoing threat to students or the campus.”
Among the recovered notebook contents was a hand-drawn map of St. Olaf’s Skoglund-Tostrud recreational facility, with arrows showing a path of travel and an apparent exit path, according to the complaint.
The notebooks, according to the charges, also contained a detailed plan, involving three individuals, to steal ammo from Walmart, and instructions on how to create a “shoot house,” an indoor firing range commonly used to train military and law enforcement in close-quarters combat.
Additionally, found in Kurts’ vehicle was a small notebook with extensive notes about combat and guns, including where to shoot people to inflict maximum damage, the complaint notes.
A cellphone in Kurts’ possession at the time of his Edina arrest had text conversations with “Co-conspirator 1” about handheld radios, firearms and avoiding suspicion when shipping items, according to the charges.
Also found on the phone, the complaint continues, was a photo of a box of rifle magazines on a bench at St. Olaf, with the text, “Kids’ve got no idea whats in here, haha.”
In addition to the conspiracy to commit assault charge, Kurts faces a felony charge of conspiracy to commit threats of violence and a felony terroristic threats charge. He faces one misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to commit theft.
