Edina City Manager Scott Neal presented the proposed plan for a second round of federal pandemic relief funds at the City Council’s Nov. 15 meeting.
Under the proposal, 32% of the American Rescue Plan Act funds would go toward government operations, 24% to housing, 12% to public health, 10% to economic and workforce development, 10% to infrastructure, 6% to public safety and 2% to community aid.
In total, the city of Edina received $4.9 million in ARPA funds. The city allocated $2.6 million of the funding last year, and the council will vote whether to approve phase two of the spending plan at its Dec. 6 meeting.
The proposed plan includes allocating $300,000 to the Edina Education Fund for the Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling program. Otherwise known as LETRS, the program is designed to help teachers deepen their knowledge of literacy and language.
LETRS supports the goals of the School Board’s Literacy Plan to aid students who are struggling with literacy issues as a result of the pandemic. The full cost of the program is $700,000 and the Education Fund has committed to providing $400,000, according to a letter from Superintendent Stacie Stanley.
The plan also includes $100,000 to continue the city’s Internet Essentials program with Comcast to fund free monthly high-speed internet to qualified residents, and $150,000 to fund the second half of the NextGen Tree program to plant 1,000 new trees in the city where they are lacking.
$300,000 is proposed for a community surveillance network pilot program for the 50th and France district to increase public safety, $100,000 for financing and consulting costs for an affordable-housing program and $200,000 to continue the city’s expansion of its broadband network to Edina utility facilities
Additionally, the plan proposes $150,000 to the Edina Chamber of Commerce for the new location of the Edina Innovation Lab, a business development resource center; $500,000 for public facing improvements, primarily in Centennial Lakes Park and Edinborough Park; and $1.2 million on government operations.
Improvements at Edinborough Park would include enhancements to the Adventure Peak play area, new toys and pool updates. Centennial Lakes Park would receive updates to its concert sound system and new rental equipment, including paddle boats.
Both parks would also receive new outdoor and indoor furniture amenities to replace currently outdated and mismatched furniture.
Neal emphasized the city’s choice to distribute the funds to various community needs rather than dedicating the funds to one cause, such as internal needs.
“While many of our peer cities – Eden Prairie, Eagan, Maple Grove, Burnsville, for example – have spent 100% of their funding on internal needs, such as fund balances and internal costs and revenues that they haven’t received, we’ve spent none on those internal needs,” Neal said.
He also emphasized that the city did not spend any ARPA funds on government operations and public safety in phase one of the spending plan, focusing instead on community aid and public health. Now, however, funding is needed in those two categories, Neal said.
“Public safety and government operations are two areas where we have not spent any money previously,” he said. “I think our comparison to [our] neighbors tells a picture of how the city has used this money for the benefit of the community.”
Phase one of the spending plan allocated 30% of funds to community aid, 30% to public health, 12% to economic and workforce development, 10% to infrastructure and 6% to housing.
The $1.2 million for government operations would go toward funding initiatives to attract new employees, such as adjusting wages, and other efforts to draw in more prospective workers.
The city has until the end of 2025 to spend its ARPA funds. If the proposed plan is approved, the city will immediately begin the process of spending the funds and will present spending updates to the City Council in November 2023, 2024 and 2025.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.