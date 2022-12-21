Astronauts aboard the International Space Station will conduct an experiment designed by a group of Edina High School students in June 2023.

Announced at a Dec. 16 ceremony at South View Middle School, the winners of a district-wide contest to be part of Spaceflight Experiments Program Mission 17 are seniors Colin Shaw and Josh Cram, and sophomore Grayson Irons. Their experiment proposal focused on bean root growth in microgravity.

