During a Dec. 16 ceremony, Edina High School sophomore Grayson Irons (left) and seniors Josh Cram (middle) and Colin Shaw pose with their trophies after learning their proposal won a contest to see whose experiment will be conducted by astronauts aboard the International Space Station.
Derrick Siu, a junior, shares what he learned from participating in the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program, including the need to step out of his comfort zone to realize his full potential.
Melissa Castellanos, an eighth grader, speaks about her group's hard work paying off when their proposal was one of the final three chosen.
Astronauts aboard the International Space Station will conduct an experiment designed by a group of Edina High School students in June 2023.
Announced at a Dec. 16 ceremony at South View Middle School, the winners of a district-wide contest to be part of Spaceflight Experiments Program Mission 17 are seniors Colin Shaw and Josh Cram, and sophomore Grayson Irons. Their experiment proposal focused on bean root growth in microgravity.
Shaw, Cram and Irons said their proposal was inspired by what they learned in their biology class about plant growth, prompting them to focus on how plants would grow without light or gravity.
After receiving their awards, the winning team thanked their science teachers and the two teacher leaders of the program, Jodi Ramirez and Shannon Seaver, who both teach aerospace engineering.
“They were there the whole way, they would always be there to help us and push us in the right direction,” Cram said.
Shaw also thanked the group’s adviser, Simon Gilroy, a professor of botany from University of Wisconsin-Madison, for helping them figure out how to design the capsule for the roots in a way that would allow them to grow as far as they could with as little variance as possible.
He said he was proud of the 3D-printed capsule the group designed with Gilroy’s help.
“Something that I learned from our adviser, Dr. Gilroy, is that there are a lot of variables that you need to control in space,” Shaw said.
In the spring, the team will have the chance to refine their experiment before packing it into a mini laboratory and shipping it off to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Next summer, astronauts will launch into space at 18,000 miles per hour to the International Space Station, where they will test the students’ experiment and gather data.
The data collected by the astronauts will be sent back to Cram, Shaw and Irons for them to review. They will develop their findings and conclusions and present their research at the annual Students Spacelfight Experiemnt Conference along with 36 other teams from around the world.
“We were able to write a research proposal that was chosen by NASA,” Cram said. “That’s something to be proud of.”
Another part of the competition is for the design of the mission patch the astronauts will wear while conducting the experiment.
“Each NASA mission carries with it a patch that is a symbolic representation of the nature of that mission,” Edina Schools Assistant Superintendent Randy Smasal said at the ceremony. “That patch, once it is designed, is sewn onto the astronaut’s suit, forever commemorating that mission.”
The Mission 17 patch competition will be carried out in the spring in students’ art classes. Two patch designs will be chosen, one at the elementary school level and one at the secondary school level.
“You are helping other people better understand things we need to know to be more successful as human beings on this planet and in space,” Smasal said.
