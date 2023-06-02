50th & France South Ramp

The South Ramp at 50th & France is scheduled to temporarily close for structural repairs June 12. The repairs are expected to last four to eight weeks. (Image courtesy city of Edina) 
Parking options at 50th & France

A map of parking options that will remain after the South Ramp is temporarily closed June 12. (Image courtesy city of Edina)

The South Ramp parking facility at 50th & France will temporarily close so that deteriorated support columns can be repaired, but not until this weekend’s Edina Art Fair is in the rearview.

The ramp, located next to Lunds & Byerlys, is scheduled to close June 12, and remain closed for four to eight weeks.

