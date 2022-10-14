The heat was too much for several students at South View Middle School who became ill Thursday after attempting the “One Chip Challenge,” a trend popularized on social media involving the consumption of extremely spicy corn chips.
Students were treated in the school’s health office after participating in the challenge, and others experienced “significant eye pain” after being exposed to dust from the potent novelty snack, according to an Edina Public Schools email sent to district families.
In response to several students complaining of difficulty breathing, an ambulance was called, per protocol, the district email stated.
“Rumors that students were removed from school for medical treatment are false,” the note added.
“The student who brought the chips to school has been disciplined per district policy.”
The chips in question were from the snack brand Paqui, according to Daphne Edwards, director of marketing and communications for the school district.
Paqui proclaims to be the creator of the challenge, where people post videos of their attempt to eat the single chip, which gets its heat from Carolina reaper and scorpion peppers. Some participants wear latex gloves to protect their skin while holding the chip.
Paqui provides a scale to rate how well participants hold up to the heat. Those who last one minute or less before eating or drinking anything for relief are deemed “powerless,” while those lasting 10 minutes are “powerful.” Anyone who makes it to 30 minutes is “supercharged,” and lasting one hour grants the chip eater “invincible” status.
“Please speak with your children about the dangers of participating in this and other potentially harmful internet challenges,” the school district requested. “Attempting these challenges at school is unsafe and disruptive to student learning. Students who attempt such challenges at school will be disciplined according to district policy.”
