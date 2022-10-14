The heat was too much for several students at South View Middle School who became ill Thursday after attempting the “One Chip Challenge,” a trend popularized on social media involving the consumption of extremely spicy corn chips.

Students were treated in the school’s health office after participating in the challenge, and others experienced “significant eye pain” after being exposed to dust from the potent novelty snack, according to an Edina Public Schools email sent to district families.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments