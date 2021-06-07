To encapsulate the experiences of Edina High School’s graduating class of 2021, the Sun Current reached out to several of the soon-to-be graduates with a series of questions. Their verbal responses were edited for length and clarity.
Nihar Atri
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
“The transition to high school. Middle school, for me at least, was not too difficult. ... But high school is a little different, especially in the AP classes that I took. … Since there was a lot of content to cover in just a short amount of time, there was more onus on me to learn the material myself, instead of only depending upon taking notes in class or depending on the teacher to always be there to help me. And I think that transition took me a while to get used to that.”
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
“The main ways were staying focused, managing my time effectively and seeking help when I needed. High school is an interesting time. ... I have to know what I need to stay focused. So being able to balance the time was extremely important to achieve my goals. That also overlaps with managing my time effectively. … (And) there were a lot of times when I just had no idea what to do academically and then, I just had to go get help from my teachers. I had the confidence to know what questions I needed to ask them.”
What are your plans for after high school?
I am planning on majoring in computer science at Purdue University. For now, I’m planning on specializing in artificial intelligence and machine learning.”
Lauren Brull
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
“Attending the Minnesota Student Conference. It wasn’t necessarily academic, but I learned a lot about other students’ perspective and experiences, whether it was about their education, culture, ability, community and more. I just think that exposure to the world around you is the best way to learn.”
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
“I achieved my academic goals through prioritizing school while remaining realistic, and made sure that I had time to take care of both my mental and physical wellbeing, especially because I knew that would help set me up for success in school.”
What are your plans for after high school?
“I’m attending University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. I’m majoring in special education. And I’d really love to do some traveling and volunteer work as well during that time.”
Shreya Konkimalla
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
“My most memorable learning experience probably had to do with my favorite class in high school, which was AP Literature and Language. And I really liked my teacher in that class. And in that class, we were taught to question the questions, which I thought was a really interesting concept. And I really enjoyed that because it really helped me improve my critical thinking skills. In that class, it wasn’t just writing that we worked on but critical thinking skills, speaking and developing those skills really helped me improve my confidence in general as well.”
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
“Throughout high school, I mostly tended to follow my interests and passions, and that made achieving any academic goals a lot easier ... In addition, I made sure that I would quit activities when I didn’t think that they aligned with my values and goals, or they weren’t helping me develop as a person or not helping my mental health and just my wellbeing.”
What are your plans for after high school?
“I’ll be going to Vanderbilt University, and I am currently thinking of majoring in political science. But that is subject to change.
“And longterm, I think I want to go to law school, but again, I’m very unsure about my future career plans.”
Esther Effiong
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
“I feel like the most memorable experience while I was in high school was being involved in like activities like ... the Model UN that kind of exposed (me to) knowledge when I try to reflect on the world.”
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
“I feel like I did not personally achieve my goals in high school. I always place God first in everything I do and it seemed more like, if I succeed today, it’s from where I come from and also God. And in terms of like high school, I feel like it’s just God all the way. And also, the relationship I tend to build with my teachers. ... Building relationships with my teachers actually really helped me in becoming successful in school and achieving those academic goals.”
What are your plans for after high school?
“For after high school, I’m planning on attending Loyola New Orleans. ... Hopefully, I’m going to transfer to Baylor after three years from Loyola. And after four years of college, I’m going to be going for medical school. My plan is to become a gynecologist in future. I am super obsessed with women’s health.”
Hank Stechmann
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
“I would have to say there wasn’t a specific moment that I could narrow in on but just the whole experience of going through like freshman year to senior year, and just getting more responsibility as each year comes, learning how to manage time with classes, work, sports activities, (communicating) with friends, and then obviously, learning things in all my classes.”
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
“One aspect of Edina High School that I was extremely fortunate to be able to utilize was the great variety of classes that I was able to choose from. I was able to take classes such as choir and human anatomy for some of my electives while other kids could have taken pottery or sports marketing. Being able to pick my own classes kept me involved and interested in each class I took. Even within the required courses like math and sciences, there was variety within those. Additionally, especially this year, I also tried super hard to focus on interacting with others in my class and staying involved so I could learn the materials better.”
What are your plans for after high school?
“I’ll be attending the University of Notre Dame and (am planning) on studying biology on a pre-med track. (I’m) super excited and looking forward to joining different clubs and sports teams on campus and meet new people.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.