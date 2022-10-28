A senior cooperative, restaurant and public green space are planned for 5146 Eden Ave., the former site of the city of Edina’s public works garage. The City Council granted preliminary approval this month. (Illustration from City Council agenda packet)
After 10 concepts were explored for the redevelopment of Edina’s former public works site, a proposal for a senior housing cooperative and multi-level restaurant with adjacent public green space gained the Edina City Council’s preliminary approval this month.
Developer United Properties and hospitality company Jester Concepts plans to transform the 3.3-acre site, which was the subject of 12 years of deliberation. A senior center, recreational facility, art center and a park-and-ride for commuters were among uses explored for the sought-after city-owned site, located in the Grandview District at 5146 Eden Avenue, off Highway 100.
“You know, 3.3 acres of land in the center of Edina, in the heart of Edina, has endless possibilities. And it truly has seemed endless,” Councilmember Carolyn Jackson said Oct. 6, when the council unanimously approved the necessary rezoning for the site.
The economic realities of the site, especially parking costs, proved a barrier to the parade of proposals.
The project to finally break through, named Grandview Yard, will proceed in two phases. Phase 1 will be a six-and-a-half-story, 86-unit owner-occupied senior cooperative. Phase 2 will bring the construction of a two-story, 13,500-square-foot restaurant and 31,643 square feet of park-like public green space.
A pedestrian bridge will span railroad tracks lining the site, connecting to the Jerry’s Foods parking ramp, which will be used for restaurant parking.
Before the proposal went to the City Council, the Planning Commission was split 3-3 on the matter. Some commissioners wished for a more ambitious public use of the property.
But after a decade-plus of contemplation, the council was ready to move forward.
“It was the best decision to come to based on the economics of it,” Councilmember Ron Anderson said, noting that the project meets one of the city’s main goals for the site – the creation of a gathering place.
“And we don’t have to spend 40 million dollars to do it,” Councilmember Kevin Staunton said.
Jackson pushed back on criticism that the project isn’t “bold and transformational.”
“Bold and transformational are not elements of the guiding principles for this,” she said.
The goal, she said, isn’t to create a regional destination. “This is going to be very vital and important, and it will transform the area. But it’s not going to be one of those things where tourists come from all over the world to come see,” Jackson said.
The housing project satisfies a need in the city, according to Economic Development Director Bill Neuendorf. “These are for-sale units, something that has not been delivered in the marketplace for many, many years,” he explained.
The senior cooperative will enhance the diversity of the city’s housing stock, Mayor Jim Hovland noted. “I mean, we’ve talked about trying to provide a variety of housing in our community,” he said.
Although the plan is promising, the results aren’t guaranteed, Councilmember Kevin Staunton cautioned.
“Success here still is yet to be realized, because you know, we’re going to have to see what people do with it,” he said. “But it’s time to take a stab at it, and I think this will be a terrific place.”
