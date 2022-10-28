grandview yard.JPG

The development at 5146 Eden Avenue will be called Grandview Yard, consisting of senior housing, a restaurant and green space. (Illustration from City Council agenda packet)

After 10 concepts were explored for the redevelopment of Edina’s former public works site, a proposal for a senior housing cooperative and multi-level restaurant with adjacent public green space gained the Edina City Council’s preliminary approval this month.

Developer United Properties and hospitality company Jester Concepts plans to transform the 3.3-acre site, which was the subject of 12 years of deliberation. A senior center, recreational facility, art center and a park-and-ride for commuters were among uses explored for the sought-after city-owned site, located in the Grandview District at 5146 Eden Avenue, off Highway 100.

Grandview Yards angled overhead look

A senior cooperative, restaurant and public green space are planned for 5146 Eden Ave., the former site of the city of Edina’s public works garage. The City Council granted preliminary approval this month. (Illustration from City Council agenda packet)

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments