While both of the major political parties in Senate District 49 hosted caucuses last week, each functioned a bit differently this year.
Caucuses, which took place on Feb. 1, allow party-aligned constituents to gather with their neighbors, put forward new party positions and select delegates to their upcoming conventions. This year, the Senate District 49 Democrats opted to host a “contactless caucus” due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic while their Republican counterparts decided to continue with the traditional in-person caucusing.
Senate District 49 encompasses all of Edina, west Bloomington and parts of Minnetonka and Eden Prairie.
Representatives for both of the parties in the district said they were content with the outcome of the caucus.
“We had a really successful night,” said Sarah Patzloff, who coordinated the in-person caucus at South View Middle School on behalf of the district’s Republican group. “I was pleased that (on) a very cold February night and having suffered through COVID and everything that people still wanted to gather and talk about our democracy and what we care about and who is going to represent us.”
For both the Edina and Bloomington locations for the district Republican caucus, attendance was up from the last gubernatorial race in 2018, said Patzloff and the district’s Bloomington caucus coordinator, Vince Riehm.
For the district Democrats’ virtual caucus, which allowed constituents to participate through an online form, by emailing the district or dropping off a form on Feb. 1 at Valley View Middle School or Olson Middle School, the party saw nearly 400 registrations, according to District DFL Chair Ardis Wexler. This number was comparable to 2020, she added.
“We’re thrilled with this number because this was a seismic shift in thinking for our activists,” said Dianne Blake, communications officer for the district’s Democratic group.
The group used an “aggressive social media strategy” and other measures to let constituents know how they could participate in the caucus as the decision to go contactless was made less than three weeks before the caucus date, Blake said.
“We just simply did not want people crowded into a caucus room,” Wexler added regarding the decision.
The district Republican group held its caucuses in-person at South View Middle School for its Edina, Eden Prairie and Minnetonka residents and Jefferson High School for west Bloomington residents. Republican-affiliated constituents from Senate District 50 also went to Jefferson for caucusing.
Per the typical caucus process, attendees went to different rooms dictated by their precincts. In those rooms, constituents discussed topics important to the community and possible resolutions to put forward for state party adoption, and appointed precinct chairs and delegates to the district’s Republican convention, slated for March 19.
“Honestly, I was glad to see people come back together. I’m glad that we did not choose to go online. People need to be able to talk and be with each other,” Patzloff said.
This year, the Republican caucuses also held straw polls for their choice of a new Minnesota governor. In the statewide count, candidate Scott Jensen won the straw poll. But for the Senate District 49 Republicans, both Jensen and Kendall Qualls won the most votes, each with 30% of the total count.
Candidate Neil Shah got the third-most votes with 13%, followed by Paul Gazelka with 11%, Mike Murphy with 4% and Michelle Benson with 3%. Nine percent of the votes were undecided, Riehm said.
During the caucus, attendees were also able to suggest resolutions to put forward for consideration for the official state party platform.
Patzloff said people expressed a desire to make sure parents have control over what is going on in their kids’ schools, such as how COVID-19 mitigation measures were being used and a hope to move away from such restrictions. She added that attendees also said they did not want to see more statewide mandates on masks or vaccinations and any discrimination as a result of those.
Limiting the powers of the sitting governor was also suggested, and a desire for “secure elections” and “fair representation in election judges that sit at the polls” was expressed, Patzloff said. Though the issue wasn’t a resolution put forward, crime was also a major topic of discussion, she said.
“There was a lot of real enthusiasm around some of the big issues that have come up in the last couple of years,” Patzloff said.
For the local DFL district, a variety of resolutions were proposed, to be considered by delegates at the district’s convention, expected to be held April 9. From there, those resolutions can be moved up higher in the party for potential inclusion to the state party platform.
A few topics brought up included environmental issues, reparations, ranked-choice voting, gun control and end-of-life issues, Blake noted.
Interest in the Hennepin County Attorney race was also expressed, Wexler said.
By getting the word out despite adjustments due to the pandemic, the district was able to “break these original paradigms and still be successful,” Blake said. “That was encouraging and very exciting for us ... to turn out from our activists.”
