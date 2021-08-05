Sen. Melisa Franzen and State Auditor Julie Blaha were hospitalized following a rollover accident yesterday.
While the two prominent Minnesota officials were heading home from Farmfest, a three-day event on agriculture and farming, they collided with a semi-truck at the intersection of Highway 67 and Redwood County Road 13 around 5:03 p.m. on Aug. 4, according to a report by the Minnesota State Patrol.
Franzen and Blaha were transported to the Carris Health - Redwood Hospital, having sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the report said.
Franzen, who represents the entirety of Edina, said on Twitter that the semi-truck driver’s “maneuvering saved our lives. I know it could’ve been worse. I am bruised, scratched up, and sore, but thankful to be alive.”
She added that she’s thankful for the “good samaritans” who helped the officials get out of the vehicle, and offered further thanks for the state troopers, hospital staff and first responders.
“Thank you to each and every one of you who has checked in, called, texted, emailed, and messaged me – your love and care reminds me why I do the work I do every day, and surround myself with the incredible people I do,” Franzen’s Twitter post said.
Blaha also tweeted her thankfulness for those who helped at the collision site and the hospital staff. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she said.
Blaha remained at the hospital overnight for a minor concussion, and has since been released, according to a spokesperson from Blaha's office.
Blaha added that she and Franzen are still waiting to hear more details from law enforcement about the accident.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
