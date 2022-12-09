At the Nov. 14 School Board meeting, a public hearing was presented summarizing the District’s World’s Best Workforce report with data gathered from various tests and screenings of students in 2021 and 2022.
The School Board is required to develop comprehensive, long-term strategic plans that address five World’s Best Workforce goal areas: all children are ready for school, all third-graders read at grade level, all racial and economic achievement gaps between students are closed, all students are ready for career and college and all students graduate from high school.
As part of the school district’s plan to ensure all children are ready for school, they attempted to screen all incoming kindergarten students in 2021. Of the 532 students enrolled, 472 children ages 4-6 were screened. While not all incoming kindergarteners were screened, the district did note that screenings for 4-year-olds were successful and that there is a targeted effort to increase screening for 3-year-olds.
Next year, the District aims to screen 100% of all incoming kindergarten students and expand screening for 3-year-olds.
A second part of the school district’s plan to ensure all children are ready for school was to increase the percentage of teachers trained on the Pyramid Model. The Pyramid Model is a framework of evidence-based practices that promotes healthy social and emotional development, according to the Nov. 14 School Board meeting agenda.
The district met and exceeded its goal of increasing the percentage of teachers trained, training 100% of Edina Early Learning Center teachers in 2021-22. The proposed plan for 2022-23 includes maintaining this percentage and ensuring new staff are trained.
A third part of the district’s plan to ensure all children are ready for school was to collect baseline data on 4-year-olds reaching developmental milestones. The data found that 85.5% of 4- and 5-year-olds have met Teaching Strategies GOLD developmental benchmarks.
Teaching Strategies GOLD is an ongoing observational system that assesses students’ development and learning processes.
The proposed goal for 2022-23 includes increasing the percentage of 4- and 5-year-olds meeting Teaching Strategies GOLD social and emotional learning benchmarks from 85.5% to 87.5%
The district’s plan for World’s Best Workforce’s second goal area, all third-graders can read at grade level, included increasing proficiency on the MCA Reading assessment by three points from 2021 to 2022. In 2021, 70.06% of district third-graders met or exceeded proficiency on the MCA. In 2022, 70.65% of third-graders met that standard.
For its proposed 2022-23 goal, the district hopes to increase proficiency on the MCA Reading assessment by four points, from 70.65% to 74.65%.
To achieve this goal, 145 teachers in kindergarten through second grade, including special education, multilingual and additional reading intervention staff are receiving LETRS training.
A new curriculum for multilingual learners in beginner levels is also being implemented and, in 2022-23 school year, the District will have a “rigorous” overall curriculum review.
For the World’s Best Workforce’s goal area of closing all racial and economic achievement gaps, the district hoped to reduce the difference in MCA reading performance between students receiving free and reduced-price lunch, or FRL, and those who don’t.
The goal was to close the gap by five percentage points, going from a 35.7-point gap in 2021 to 30.7 in 2022. The actual decrease was 4.5 percentage points, with 42.9% of FRL students scoring as proficient, compared to 77.6% of their counterparts.
While every group of students experienced impacts to their learning during the pandemic, state test results show that students of color, English Language Learners and FRL students were more deeply impacted than other student groups, according to School Board agenda materials.
As a result, the 2022-23 proposed goals for closing all racial and economic achievement gaps are to reduce the difference in performance on the MCA Reading assessment between FRL and non-FRL student groups by five points at third, sixth and 10th grade, reduce the difference in performance on MCA Reading scores between Multilingual Learner and non-Multilingual Learner students by five points at third, sixth and 10th grade and to reduce the difference in performance on MCA Reading between Black and non-Black student groups by five points at third, sixth and 10th grade.
To ensure all students are ready for career and college the district hoped to increase the percentage of students meeting all four ACT benchmarks by two points and increase the percentage of students meeting STEM benchmarks by two points. While the percentage of students meeting all four ACT benchmarks did not increase, the percentage of students meeting STEM benchmarks did.
In 2021, 77.3% of students met all four ACT benchmarks. In 2022, that decreased to 66%. In 2021, 34% of students met STEM benchmarks. In 2022, that increased to 44.5%.
The presentation noted that despite the pandemic, ACT scores have “remained strong,” but there are fewer students taking the ACT.
For 2022-23, the district hopes to maintain or increase the percentage of students meeting STEM benchmarks and to increase the percentage of students meeting all four ACT benchmarks.
The district aimed to increase multilingual learner four-year graduation rates by two points and have graduation rates for all special populations – including FRL students, special education students, American Indian or Alaska Native students, Asian students, Hispanic/Latino students, students with two or more races and Black students – at 85% or better.
Graduation rates for multilingual learners in 2022 increased by more than the district’s goal of two points. In 2021, multilingual learners’ graduation rate was 53.9% and in 2022, it increased to 69.2%.
Three of the seven graduation rates for special populations in 2022 were 85% or above, with Asian students’ graduation rate at 89.13%, American Indian or Alaska Native students’ graduation rate at 100% and students with two or more races graduating at a rate of 97.2%.
