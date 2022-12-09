At the Nov. 14 School Board meeting, a public hearing was presented summarizing the District’s World’s Best Workforce report with data gathered from various tests and screenings of students in 2021 and 2022.

The School Board is required to develop comprehensive, long-term strategic plans that address five World’s Best Workforce goal areas: all children are ready for school, all third-graders read at grade level, all racial and economic achievement gaps between students are closed, all students are ready for career and college and all students graduate from high school.

