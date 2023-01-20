The Edina School Board approved a variety of items at its Jan. 9 meeting, including the phasing-out of the Edina Virtual Pathway, updates to the Portrait of a Well-Rounded Edina Graduate model, school year calendar dates for 2024-25 and 2025-26 and the Legislative Action Committee’s 2023 priorities and goals.
Updated Portrait of a Well-Rounded Edina Graduate
The Portrait of a Well-Rounded Edina Graduate is a model created in 2017 by the School District to highlight the traits Edina students should have as they graduate from Edina Public Schools.
Prior to the update, the model included the following six competencies – motivated lifelong learner; academically prepared; globally competent individual; responsible, healthy and engaged citizen; effective communicator and collaborator; and innovative thinker and problem solver.
Based on feedback from the School Board, district staff, students and alumni, two competency descriptions were edited and one competency title was changed.
“The portrait of a well-rounded Edina graduate is our North Star that articulates the skills and competencies that we will ensure each and every early learning through 12 Edina students will not only experience, but will have learned as they graduate from Edina,” said Jody De St. Hubert, director of teaching and learning.
The “responsible, healthy and engaged citizen” competency was edited to remove the word “healthy,” and to instead include the word in the competency’s description. The description was changed from “applies the social emotional skills of self-awareness and self-management to ensure individual wellness” to “applies the social emotional skills of self-awareness and self-management to lead a healthy and well-balanced life.”
The description of the “globally competent individual” competency was changed from “communicates effectively in at least two world languages, one of which is English” to “engages in multiple opportunities to broaden language, knowledge and application.”
De St. Hubert said the input they received “was that they would have liked more internship opportunities, volunteer opportunities, to engage in these skills, and so this exciting work will be integrated in a part of what our students experience.”
EPS academic calendar proposals for 2024-25 and 2025-26
All board members except Julie Greene voted in favor of the Edina Public Schools academic calendar proposals for school years 2024-25 and 2025-26.
Greene opposed the calendar proposal for the 2025-26 school year because it increased the amount of time between spring break and the end of the year. For the 2024-25 school year, there are seven weeks between spring break and summer while in the 2025-26 school year calendar there are nine weeks.
“I’m just concerned about that long stretch of time. … Nine weeks is a long way to go for students and staff without any kind of break, especially when you look at six to seven weeks,” Greene said.
Mert Woodard, director of business services, said deciding where spring break should go is “a really complex conversation.” Woodard said one thing that was prioritized during the creation of the calendars was the inclusion of other holidays over school breaks, allowing students and families time off school to enjoy them.
“One of the things that we have had conversations about is, are there other holidays, other observances, that fall into some of those weeks, and that’s where Eid falls in that particular year,” Woodard said. “The proposal from the committee aims to align it to Eid to allow our families to have that time to be able to celebrate.”
Legislative Action Committee 2023 priority goals and plans
The Legislative Action Committee’s 2023 priority goals and plans were also approved.
The first goal of the committee is to stabilize education funding, including increasing English learner funding to reduce shortfalls in the program.
The second goal of the committee is to strengthen and support special education programs, including increasing special education funding and creating a special student status for those in intermediate school districts that require more care, and increasing state funding for those students.
The third goal of the committee is to ensure safe, modern school facilities and to increase mental health support for students and staff. This goal includes increasing the Safe Schools levy and state aid to allow schools to hire additional support staff or develop programming resources to address the mental health needs of students; funding security modifications, remodels and add-ons to existing buildings; increasing funding for statewide mental health services accessible to students and staff; and increasing the statewide capacity to provide intensive mental health services to children and youth experiencing mental health crises.
Finally, the fourth goal of the committee is to increase and diversify the district’s teacher workforce, including removing barriers and providing incentives to address the shortage of substitute teachers, bus drivers, paraprofessionals and other staff, and continuing to expand programs and incentives to “attract, develop and retain teachers of color,” according to the Jan. 9 School Board meeting agenda packet.
“I think they’re very important priorities and the reality is the priority of funding impacts everything else we’re able to do in the district,” Chair Erica Allenberg said. “Without that, so many other things can’t become priorities.”
Allenberg said the School Board is “cautiously optimistic” about legislative goals for 2023.
“All students will benefit if the Legislature takes up the right things and solves some of the funding challenges that have not been on a one-time basis but on a structural basis,” Allenberg said.
However, it’s important to recognize that the district’s legislative priorities aren’t its only priorities, Greene noted. “In no way do these programs cover all the priorities within our district and the work that’s going on,” she said.
Phasing out Edina Virtual Pathway
Edina Virtual Pathway, the district’s online learning program created during the pandemic, is set to be phased out over the next two years.
Dr. Randy Smasal, the district’s assistant superintendent, and Steven Cullison, the coordinator of Edina Virtual Pathway, recommended the program offer a combined section for grades four and five next year, with a minimum of 10 students. The following year, the district could consider offering fifth grade by itself, depending on how many students enroll.
The program will not be offering kindergarten or middle school grades six through eight this year or the next. Students in these grades may either return to in-person instruction or move to a neighboring district that is continuing to offer remote learning.
“I’m just proud that for the time for COVID we created an outstanding educational program for our students,” Allenberg said. “We tried to move this beyond COVID but we quickly realized maybe this isn’t the right thing with data and family input, and now we’re moving and adapting at a very rapid pace.”
