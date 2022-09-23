City and school officials in Edina are sorting through the aftermath of fighting that broke out at Kuhlman Stadium during the Sept. 16 homecoming football game.

A large group entered the stadium just after halftime and caused a disturbance as Edina faced Prior Lake, according to a statement from Jennifer Bennerotte, city of Edina Communications Director. After a call was made to dispatch at 8:40 p.m., 11 Edina police officers responded to the stadium, assisted by Richfield, Bloomington and St. Louis Park police departments, Bennerotte added.

