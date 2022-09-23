City and school officials in Edina are sorting through the aftermath of fighting that broke out at Kuhlman Stadium during the Sept. 16 homecoming football game.
A large group entered the stadium just after halftime and caused a disturbance as Edina faced Prior Lake, according to a statement from Jennifer Bennerotte, city of Edina Communications Director. After a call was made to dispatch at 8:40 p.m., 11 Edina police officers responded to the stadium, assisted by Richfield, Bloomington and St. Louis Park police departments, Bennerotte added.
“The situation escalated quickly,” the statement said. Three juveniles were arrested for disorderly conduct.
The incident resulted in no serious injuries and no trips to the hospital, and no weapons were known to be involved, Bennerotte noted. There was a rumor that a student was stabbed, but police said that turned out not to be true, she added.
There were several fights at the stadium, Edina Schools Superintendent Stacie Stanley said in a statement sent to Edina High School students, district families and staff the evening of the disturbance.
“We later learned that a few Edina students were involved,” Daphne Edwards, Edina Schools director of marketing & communications, told the Sun Current in an email.
In an update sent to district families Sept. 22, Stanley said police had identified all but one youth who would be trespassed or appropriately charged for their involvement.
Edina Schools administration “promptly applied stringent disciplinary action” to Edina students who were involved. Information about the city of residence or school enrollment of those who caused the disturbance will not be released because they are juveniles, Bennerotte explained.
The school district is working with police on the security response, Police Chief Todd Millburn said at the Sept. 20 Edina City Council meeting. “We are a partner with the school district and we have reached out, and will continue to dialogue with them and talk about security plans and how to make improvements to make it safe for all for future games moving forward as well,” Millburn said.
An email to families of students at Concord Elementary, which is located next to Kuhlman Stadium, outlined several safety and security measures that will be implemented at the facility for football games.
Updated protocols include a requirement that elementary and middle school students sit with their parents or guardians in the bleachers during games and be supervised at all times. Also, attendees must now be in the bleachers during the game unless in line for concessions or the bathroom.
No one will be allowed to enter after halftime, and EHS students must enter through the Pass Gate near the Edina Community Center, the email added.
The message also listed “reinforced protocols” that include a requirement that EHS students show their student ID or online Infinite Campus profile to enter the stadium, no admission for students from schools not competing in the game, and a requirement that students from the visiting school sit in the visitors’ section.
The fighting at homecoming took place amid heightened tensions about crime overall.
“At the earliest possible moment we want to be able to reassure the public,” City Councilmember Ron Anderson said Sept. 20. “There is a concern, as there has been for some time, about crime, not only in our community but in the metro, and every time it comes forward it unnerves people a bit more.”
In her Sept. 22 email, Stanley remarked on the importance of maintaining a safe environment at homecoming and similar events.
“We value the celebrations and traditions like homecoming as they are the fabric and foundation of our Edina community and our school district,” she wrote. “ … Behaviors that are not reflective of or attempt to undermine our values and beliefs have no place in Edina Public Schools and will not be tolerated.”
The Hornets’ next football game at Kuhlman Stadium is Oct. 7 versus Lakeville North.
