A furniture company will soon open its first standalone store at the Galleria.
Rypen, which specializes in manufacturing and designing furniture and lighting in addition to curating furnishings, will open this fall at the site that once housed Gabberts, a 60-year-tenant of the Galleria. The new spot will allow Rypen to operate in a central location to better reach its client base, said Peder Nyhus, CEO and founder of Rypen.
“We’re just getting excited, getting everything set up and ready to open,” Nyhus told the Sun Current.
Nyhus came up with the idea of Rypen in 2011 while sitting in his Los Angeles apartment. He wanted to launch a furniture design company that uses both good quality pieces and sound technology, according to the company’s website. His business partner, Shawn Wickam, joined as a co-founder to create the company’s online marketplace.
So far, Rypen has helped furnish more than 3 million square feet of space for residential and commercial uses, and has clients from across the U.S. and world.
In addition to helping people furnish their spaces, Rypen has its own line of products that it designs and manufactures. It also features goods from hundreds of global designers to “(allow) us to offer a lot of unique products and cater to any price point,” Nyhus said.
The company, which has a distribution center in the western suburbs, has moved its offices and showroom out of its former Northeast Minneapolis location. Nyhus said it’s always been a thought to open up a physical standalone store.
“(We’re) really excited about letting more people be able to experience the product in real life in a much more accessible location,” he said.
The site at the Galleria is currently under construction. Nyhus said the location at the high-end shopping center “checked all the boxes for us.”
He added that it has a good reputation, accessible parking and inviting surrounding brands and restaurants. “We love the location and just the opportunity for both our retail and professional clients to come and work with us,” Nyhus said.
In tandem with the opening of the Galleria store, Nyhus said his team is also launching a “robust” custom-made program to allow customers to choose from a variety of designs, materials, details and sizing in their furniture. It will be entirely Minnesota made, he added.
“We’re really excited to bring real craft back to people’s homes and environments in a much more prominent location,” Nyhus said.
