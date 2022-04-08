A long-discussed site near Pamela Park in Edina is seeing a new proposal – this time for four row houses.
Edina-based City Homes, LLC brought forward late last month a sketch plan of the proposed project, receiving feedback from the Edina City Council. The project is the latest of a few proposals for the former Burley’s Hair Salon site by the development team.
The project team would construct two two-story twin homes, referred to as row houses, intended to cater to an aging population, the developer documents said. Each home would include 2,800 square feet of living space, a two-car attached garage, a basement and an elevator.
“We believe there is a strong market for smaller residential properties designed around an aging-in-place concept for the growing elderly population,” the developer documents said. “These twin homes provide a viable option and would be a complementary residential community to the neighboring Edina Flats Development.”
The currently vacant site, 4404 Valley View Road, was previously part of an approved multi-site development plan called Edina Flats. In 2018, the Edina City Council approved the plan, which included a two-story, four-unit condominium building at the site. The Edina Flats plan also included other structures to be built on land a block away, which were successfully completed.
As part of the approval for 4404 Valley View Road at that time, the site received a conditional use permit for the multifamily housing use and other variances. But ultimately this part of the project was not completed because it was “cost-prohibitive” to build underground parking with only four units as proposed, Rebecca Remick, chief operations officer for City Homes, told the Sun Current.
The new project is reasonable from a cost standpoint and has better setback distance, she added. Splitting the land across four units also drives down the price for each individual homeowner, Remick said.
Site evolution, discussion
A more recent proposal at the site by City Homes included 13 units of owner-occupied affordable housing, which was presented to the city in early 2021. That proposal saw pushback from neighbors, and particularly those who had worked on the Valley View/Wooddale Small Area Plan, which guides development in this area.
In a guest column that appeared in the Edina Sun Current last year, residents called out city officials for praising the project despite its divergence from the small area plan and larger Comprehensive Plan, which was updated in 2018.
Remick said the development team sought not to move forward with that proposal after hearing the feedback.
Residents near the site also reported that the site was being used as a construction staging area to hold dirt and building equipment for other projects in the area. One of those residents, Julie Risser, brought her concerns to the council last year regarding this use of the site.
Risser said the use should not have been allowed per the city’s zoning code. Some aspects that she and others were concerned about were safety and that equipment needed to be moved across the street – most recently, for the construction of View 44 Apartments.
The situation is an example of the city’s uneven rule application, Risser said. “Developers know they can do whatever they want,” she said.
A statement by the city’s Engineering Director Chad Millner sent to the Sun Current noted that the use was granted through View 44’s grading permit. Millner also said in an email that while construction staging across the street in Edina is not typical, permits are not approved based on distance to a site. He added that an adjacent site can be used if space is a constraint.
The use of the property, owned by City Homes, for construction staging was to help out another builder because the site was vacant, Remick said.
While unpermitted work took place on the site prior to the permit being granted starting with the development of Edina Flats, this was not reported to the city and the city “had not identified an issue,” Millner said. After hearing complaints from the community, the city “asked the developer to clear the site of miscellaneous materials,” which has since been completed, he said.
Feedback from city officials
City Councilmembers provided feedback on the project proposal March 22, discussing the development’s setbacks and general concept. City documents show that a revised site plan with variances for setbacks would be needed for the project’s approval.
The staff report mentioned that the council could consider having staff work with the development team to build a sign of sorts to signal to passersby that they are entering a commercial node as identified in the Valley View/Wooddale Small Area Plan. Councilmember Carolyn Jackson said she wants to see this come to fruition.
Councilmember Ron Anderson also pointed to the small area plan, suggesting the development team look into implementing a front-facing portion of the building along the adjacent Oaklawn Avenue to mesh into the neighborhood as a way to create a gateway feel. He added that he had concerns with the setback along Valley View Road, noting that the street often gets “congested.”
On setbacks, Councilmember James Pierce asked Community Development Director Cary Teague where the setbacks may be better compared to the approved Edina Flats project. Teague pointed to a couple of sides, including the north lot line and along Oaklawn Avenue. Pierce said going forward, it will be “important to ensure that it’s clear” regarding the setbacks, especially due to the amount of feedback received on the issue.
Pierce also encouraged Remick to continue communicating with neighbors in the immediate area.
Mayor Jim Hovland expressed general support for the project. “I think you’ve come up with a very good idea here,” he said, citing less density than the scrapped proposal from last year, consistency with the Edina Flats approved plan and the amount of green space.
The development team plans to return this month or in May for formal approval, Remick said.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.