An illustration shows one of two buildings planned for construction at 4404 Valley View Road in Edina. The Edina City Council approved the project last week, addressing a site that has posed challenges to developers due to its shape and size. (Image from city council agenda packet)
The Edina City Council on Sept. 7 approved a plan for four row houses on a vacant .27-acre site that had proved to be a challenge to developers.
The site, located in southern Edina at 4404 Valley View Road, is “a funny little piece of land” that “carries a lot of hopes and dreams and expectations,” Councilmember Carolyn Jackson said. “And the reality is that it is a very difficult piece of land to develop.”
Jackson was among the four councilmembers who voted to approve the project, which consists of two two-story buildings. The lone dissenter was Councilmember Ron Anderson, who called the site “key in the Small Area Plan” for the Wooddale Valley View area. Anderson wished to see the project scaled back.
Prior to the 4-1 vote, a previous plan for the site, formerly home to the Burly hair salon, had already been approved. But that project fell through when underground parking proved cost-prohibitive, according to a presentation from the developer of the current project, City Homes.
Approval for the new project hinged on the granting of zoning variances, most notably for the distance of building setbacks. Project proponents noted that the previously approved proposal, Edina Flats, was also granted setback variances.
The variances were necessary to get something built, Community Development Director Cary Teague said. “Because of the two streets and the odd shape, there’s really no building that could be placed there without variances,” Teague said.
Mayor Jim Hovland seconded that observation. “The shape of it really creates some problems, and it’s been hard to figure out what to do there,” Hovland said.
One unsuccessful proposal, for instance, called for 11 condo units and surface parking, “which really felt like 10 pounds of sugar in a 5-pound bag.”
Anderson reiterated the importance of 4404 Valley View parcel when he called it the “key gateway site” for the Wooddale Valley View area. With single-family homes to the north and east, apartments to the south and a commercial district to the west, the site is positioned to serve as a transition between different land uses.
Anderson said he couldn’t vote to approve the project as proposed, “but I’d sure love to see something very similar going on that site.”
In addition to objecting to the size of the project, he joined fellow detractors in taking issue with what they saw as a dominant presence of driveways and garages. He suggested reducing the driveway count from two to one by constructing three buildings at the site instead of four. Under that plan, the square footage of each building would be increased to help make the project financially viable.
“Unfortunately three versus four does not work from a financial viability standpoint for this project,” said Rebecca Remick, COO of City Homes.
Councilmember Kevin Staunton didn’t understand why the number of driveways and garages was a point of contention to begin with. “I’m a little puzzled by the aversion to the driveways with the garage doors facing the street, because if you look up Oaklawn (Avenue), every other property has a garage door with a driveway,” Staunton said.
The row houses, which could also be considered townhomes, will help fill a market need in the city’s housing stock, according to Hovland. “If there’s one thing that we hear from Realtors,” he said, it’s that they want more townhome offerings in Edina.
On top of that, the project’s design work is “first rate,” he said.
According to the developer, the row houses are designed for “aging in place,” featuring a “zero threshold accessibility.”
Councilmember James Pierce appreciated how receptive the developer was to feedback during the planning process. “The developer listened, made several adjustments to the plan along the way,” he said.
