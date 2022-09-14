ed15nw4404valleyview east bldg looking north.jpg

An illustration shows one of two buildings planned for construction at 4404 Valley View Road in Edina. The Edina City Council approved the project last week, addressing a site that has posed challenges to developers due to its shape and size. (Image from city council agenda packet)

 Andrew Wig
A map shows where two row house buildings will go at 4404 Valley View Road. (Image from city council agenda packet)

The Edina City Council on Sept. 7 approved a plan for four row houses on a vacant .27-acre site that had proved to be a challenge to developers.

The site, located in southern Edina at 4404 Valley View Road, is “a funny little piece of land” that “carries a lot of hopes and dreams and expectations,” Councilmember Carolyn Jackson said. “And the reality is that it is a very difficult piece of land to develop.”

