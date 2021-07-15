Amina Osman can vividly recall the night her business was broken into during the civil unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd last summer.
“It was really horrendous,” Osman, a 2009 Edina High School alum, told the Sun Current. “I thought I woke up from a nightmare, but it was actually, truly happening.”
Osman found her business, Post Plus, Inc., with mail boxes torn open and windows shattered. And her company, located within the Lake Street corridor, wasn’t the only one. Many businesses in the area received some level of damage during the unrest.
In response, the Lake Street Council and Rotary Club District 5950 partnered to build a coalition that would actively aid these businesses – not by just sending in money. The Rotary Club of Edina, as one of eight Rotary clubs to partner with eight individual businesses in the Lake Street area, was matched with Post Plus to provide services to help keep the business thriving.
The partnership between the Lake Street Council and the Rotary District was put on display during a June 26 event in which members of the Rotary District and Lake Street Council, along with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, toured each of the partnered businesses for an open house event. The groups moved from business to business while meeting with the owners.
In addition to Post Plus, the other businesses that are part of the overall partnership are El Amor Fashion, La Loteria Market, Healing Path Wellness Services, Los Andres, Pineda Tacos Plus, Midori’s Floating World Cafe and La Michoacana Purepecha.
The work is ongoing, said the Rotary Club of Edina’s project coordinator for this partnership, Sandy Schley.
“We’ll stick with her and continue to help her in ways that make sense to her,” Schley said of Osman. “It’s been a really all-out effort.”
Osman has run the business for her mother over the past three years. The Osman family has owned Post Plus, which offers mailing and worldwide shipping services, since 2013.
When unrest in south Minneapolis erupted after the killing of Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin last year, many businesses near Lake Street were damaged and looted. In the first days of the riots, Osman said she was hopeful things would calm down – but the opposite occurred. The destruction soon hit Post Plus.
“We really didn’t think it was going to go as far as it went,” Osman said. Post Plus’ office was physically destroyed while equipment, like computers and the safe, and packages were stolen, Osman said.
In its aftermath, Osman had to navigate dealing with insurance and other types of legal work – something she had never experienced before. In all, the Lake Street Council estimated about $250 million in damages to its small businesses during the unrest, according to The Associated Press.
Months later, the idea to partner with the Lake Street Council began forming. Suzanne Kochevar, of the Rotary Club of Excelsior, spearheaded the original idea, prompting the entire Rotary District to want to join in on the initiative, said district governor and Rotary Club of Edina-Morningside member Tom Gump.
“The George Floyd murder happened within our district. ... We needed to do something,” he said.
Already, the district had facilitated programs with the YMCA Equity Innovation Center of Excellence to provide awareness of unconscious bias and the history of racism, Gump noted. But he said it seemed that members wanted to do something more.
“We wanted to do something that just wasn’t writing checks,” Gump said.
In the short term, the partnership between the Rotary District and the Lake Street Council is meant to help the businesses get back up and running and stay afloat, aided by volunteered technical services like insurance advice and software training, as well as help in the fields of public relations and marketing, according to Rotary documents.
But over the course of time, another goal is to create long-lasting friendships, Gump noted.
“This was a project like no other that we’ve ever had (done) in Rotary before in our district,” he said.
Prior to being paired with businesses, each Rotary club was asked a series of questions to gauge their members’ scope of languages spoken, areas of expertise and expected levels of time commitment. The Lake Street Council then matched each of the partners. This took place near the beginning of 2021, according to Rotary documents. Each business was also asked which areas of support were most needed and what their goals were for the next year.
The Rotary Club of Edina has so far provided a review of insurance policies and made electrical repairs for Post Plus. Future plans to support Post Plus include helping to provide training on accounting services, build community leadership skills, review other legal documents and create a business plan.
Osman said she is thankful for the help the Rotary Club of Edina and the Lake Street Council have provided to her business.
“We were on the verge of losing hope. … We truly do appreciate everything that they do, and they continue to do, to help us get better and stronger.”
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
