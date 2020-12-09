Donna Nelson sets up shop in time of crisis
Amid a global pandemic and a national reckoning with race relations, the city of Richfield has joined Edina and Hennepin County to create an embedded social worker program.
A written statement by the Richfield Police Department described the program thusly: “This program is a mental health referral program designed to achieve numerous goals – namely, connecting individuals with mental health or substance abuse issues with the appropriate resources in order to reduce the number of police contacts with these individuals.”
Social worker Donna Nelson has been partnering with law enforcement in Richfield and Edina since September. While the foundation for the service has been established, the challenges brought about by the pandemic have been significant at the start, according to Nelson.
“COVID and the restrictions due to COVID have been a major challenge,” she said. “Most of the contact with the referrals and my department is via phone or emails. Face-to-face contact is extremely limited.”
That, however, hasn’t stopped Nelson from moving ahead with her duties.
“Part of the process of getting established is getting my equipment set up and getting space for an office, in addition to getting access to the buildings and knowing who my contacts are for each department,” she said. “We also had to develop a process for me to get the referrals. Fortunately we all agreed that email is the most efficient way.”
Building relationships with department staff has been first and foremost.
“I have done presentations to Richfield’s police officers, so they know who I am and what I can offer to the residents in their community,” Nelson said.
“Although many county staff are working from home, I am going into the departments on a daily basis, and that, in turn, helps with building relationships with the departments and them having easier access to me.”
Nelson, who has a master’s degree and is a licensed social worker, is originally from central Iowa. She moved to Minnesota at 19 to finish college.
“I have worked for Hennepin County as a senior social worker for 30 years, and have worked in a variety of positions,” she said. “I have worked with developmentally disabled youth and adults, homeless teens, truants, youth who were absenting from home, child crisis, and just prior to my work at the (Richfield and Edina) departments I was working at the hotels in Bloomington housing the homeless adults.”
The challenges of carrying out the duties of this position are significant in “normal” times, but the pandemic has limited Nelson.
“COVID, again, has impacted my role and involvement in the departments. Both departments have meetings weekly – non-COVID times – where I would be participating and discussing cases. I am looking forward to when that can occur,” she said.
Despite the fact that many county employees are working from home, Nelson felt it important to be available in person.
She spends two days each week in Richfield and two days at Edina, alternating between the two departments on Fridays.
In developing the position for the cities, some of her responsibilities are laid out in police documents:
• The senior social Worker will provide short-term assistance to clients in order to connect the individuals with internal or community resources to help meet their needs. Services will be provided in an ethical and culturally sensitive manner.
• After being assigned a case, the social worker will meet the client, assess the client’s needs, note formal and informal supports, and determine where gaps exist.
• The initial assessment should include the risks to the safety and stability of the client as well as the client’s ability to address such concerns. The social worker will also evaluate the need for emergency services and, if needed, will assist in making those connections.
Following the initial meeting and evaluation, community resources that may help the client are identified.
Nelson said she has had police assistance while responding to cases in the early going, but that will not always be the case.
“I have had a detective/officer go out with me on a couple of calls, but I have gone out on my own. Due to COVID, we are limiting our face-to-face contact.
In the future, I will primarily be going out on calls on my own,” she said.
There are also specific goals Nelson is charged with helping to meet. Those include increasing the use of public assistance programs, increasing the use of non-urgent health care, and reducing police use-of-force incidents.
Police also feel that the new program will reduce repeat calls to individuals for the same issue, thus reducing the rate of arrests of those with mental health issues.
“Mental health issues are in both communities,” Nelson said of Edina and Richfield, “and COVID has heightened the mental health concerns and issues of the residents. This ranges from youth to the elderly. The elderly are more isolated, and have limited access to companionship. Learning to cope with the changing restrictions due to COVID has really impacted the community, and for some, coping with the restrictions has been very difficult.”
Nelson is well aware that when COVID-19 goes away, community-wide mental health issues will remain. Getting beyond the pandemic is important for the social worker, who expects that more face-to-face interactions will allow for better solutions.
Since September, social worker Donna Nelson has been embedded with the police departments of Richfield and Edina.
