Sheri DeMartelaere originally joined the U.S. Army so she could go to medical school. She would end up spending a total of 28 years, 11 months and 25 days in the service, as she likes to tell others.
Retired Army Col. DeMartelaere, a native of Detroit Lakes, has a lengthy journey in the Army – an experience she was scheduled to share with Edina High School students at an assembly for Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11. The 54-year-old ophthalmologist, who focuses on disorders of the eye, said she sees life as “a bunch of coincidences.”
“Even though I knew nothing about the army going in, if you keep an open mind, there are so many positive things that can happen,” DeMartelaere said.
In 1989, DeMartelaere graduated from the College of St. Benedict with a degree in nutrition science. Then, as a counselor suggested she apply for medical school, DeMartelaere came across an opportunity with the Army to pay for the education. “So I signed on the dotted line,” she said.
When she first started medical school, she thought she wanted to be a pediatric hematologist oncologist. But after doing her first clinical rotation with general surgery work, she found out she preferred that field instead.
“Lo and behold, of course, I loved it,” she said. “I was thrilled the first time I held a heart during open heart surgery. I mean, there were just so many amazing moments.”
As part of the military scholarship, the Army would send her to do a rotation at various locations. She was sent to Denver to do an ophthalmology rotation. That’s where she met her lifelong colleague and friend, Anthony Johnson.
The first day there, DeMartelaere was put in the operating room to work on eyelids where she had an epiphany. “I was like ah, this is like the best of both worlds. I was just in love with microscopic surgery and loved every moment of it,” she recalled.
DeMartelaere completed medical school at the University of Minnesota in 1993. She soon took on an internship in Honolulu at the Tripler Army Medical Center, and then, completed an ophthalmology civilian residency in 1997 at the University of Colorado.
Upon DeMartelaere’s completion of the program, the Army sent her to “no man’s land” in Fort Polk, Louisiana, she said. After two years there, DeMartelaere was moved to the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas. It has the largest military ophthalmology training program in the combined Army and Air Force, she noted. “I was really blessed. I got to now turn around and teach other residents how to do eye surgery. So that was a real win-win.”
The Army offered her a fellowship that she had long been eyeing, with the stipulation that she sign on for another four years. So she did. While interviewing for a role within the plastic reconstructive surgery fellowship, the Army called telling her she was being sent to the Middle East, as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom, DeMartelaere said.
“I never thought I’d go to the Middle East, but I did,” said DeMartelaere, who ended up spending eight months at Camp Wolf, Kuwait in 2003. “It was an interesting time,” she said.
During her time in Kuwait, DeMartelaere encountered experiences unlike any she had before. This included going into bunkers with gas masks, using a Vietnam War-era examination chair as part of her role on the eye surgery team and sleeping on cots that could fit her at 5-foot-2, but not her friend, Johnson, who is 6-foot-4. “He either had his head hanging off or his feet,” DeMartelaere said.
Sandstorms were a constant battle, she noted: “You get sand everywhere.”
Since leaving Kuwait, DeMartelaere has had several roles in ophthalmology at Brooke Army Medical Center and Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany. While stationed in Germany for three years, DeMartelaere said she had many “blessed” weekends traveling to different areas of Europe.
After returning to the U.S. in 2017, DeMartelaere took up the positions of opthomology consultant at Regional Health Command Center, and ophthalmic plastic and reconstructive surgeon for the San Antonio Military Medical Center/Brooke Army Medical Center.
Now, in her 12th and final move with the Army as a retired colonel, DeMartelaere decided to return to Minnesota. Currently, she is working toward a master’s degree in holistic health studies at St. Catherine University.
Looking back on her time in the Army, DeMartelaere said she enjoyed the close-knit community aspect of being in service. “You quickly learned in the military that they embrace you like family. You have this instant new community every time you move and everyone is very accepting of that culture.”
She added, “This has been a really good life for me.”
Getting ready to speak at Edina High School
Speaking to a group of students is a bit outside of DeMartelaere’s comfort zone, she said. She’s spoken publicly before, but mostly in lectures on eye surgery and her many research papers.
“This is a totally different venue for me, a different audience,” she said.
In addition to taking students through her life as an ophthalmologist in the Army, DeMartelaere will also share with the students “nuggets of wisdom” about what it takes to be a leader. Among the many pieces of advice she offers, the top three are to never depend on luck, surround yourself with people who are smarter than you, and eat your prunes – a reference to maintaining a healthy digestive track after eating the Army’s ready-to-eat meals.
DeMartelaere was invited to speak at Edina High School through her sister, Jodi Ramirez, who teaches there. Ramirez went to the Air Force Academy and has previously presented on Veterans Day.
“Hopefully, they’ll just take away from this that you never know what path lies ahead of you,” DeMartelaere said. “It might mysteriously work out that, hey, maybe you too will go to medical school and need a scholarship. And end up with a wonderful life 28 years, 11 months and 25 days later.”
