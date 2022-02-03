In lieu of traditional punishment, the school opted for another solution
Hopkins High School is addressing the previous fights from late November through restorative practices and by bringing in help from community members and social workers.
Instead of resorting to punitive measures, such as suspensions or detentions, the school is more interested in pursuing restorative practices following the two in-school fights that happened within a two-week period a few months ago. The fights involved students and some staff members received injuries during one of the fights.
“Fights are not unique to schools in general, right? What was happening at Hopkins at that time was not unique ... it was just very intense. We’d been out of school for so long,” said Hopkins High School Principal Crystal Ballard.
According to school officials, the fights were inspired by incidents on social media.
Shortly after the fights, Ballard sent out an email to families about how the school intended on addressing the fights and planning a reset.
“While no amount of fighting is acceptable, we recognize that what has happened at HHS is outside the boundaries of normal and needs swift action. As part of our reset, we have thought deeply about how we can reduce fighting and restore (calm) and safety in our school,” she wrote in the email.
The email also linked to a document that outlined specifics actions for the reset after they welcomed students back from their Thanksgiving break. This included a new tardy expectation, conduct for passes to leave the classroom, a peace building team made up of a team of current staff members to prevent conflict, and identifying students who need intensive support.
Choosing what to do
“Despite how easy it is to resort to punitive measures or punitive responses, we really have to stand by what we mean as it relates to restorative and do that work,” Ballard said.
To start, that meant identifying students who were directly experiencing conflict and/or were impacted by the conflict, and figure out where to host a meeting with them. The plan was to divide each side into different groups, and use social workers, staff and others who specialize in restorative practices, to meet with them outside of school to hear what was causing the conflict from each perspective.
Aaron Osland, a Hopkins school social worker who’s been with the district for many years, was a part of the meeting that took place at Eisenhower Community Center.
“A big part of our process there was really to try to get the students from really one side of the event, we didn’t have both come at the same time. We usually start by trying to meet with one group or really it’s just one person, and then try to build a sense of what happened from their perspective. And this was complicated because there was a lot of people involved,” he said.
While students were initially hesitant about the process because they were accustomed to traditional punishment responses like suspensions or detentions, they did eventually get somewhere.
“We find and have found that by doing that we have more touch points with those that are involved and are able to have greater impact, versus only suspending for x number of days and then have them come back into the learning environment,” she said.
One area the school has to figure out is how to have those processes work simultaneously, both in school and out of school, Ballard said.
“We’ve learned that through the process, for some of them we have to intentionally check in with them,” she said. This is where students were able to connect with a point person, someone they could speak to about what’s on their mind or what they’re hearing from other students.
According to Ballard, both the school and staff members are moving pass the fights and are instead grappling with the reality of COVID-19 case numbers.
The pandemic affecting students
Since the pandemic began, Ballard said she thinks she’s seen an increase in fights across schools.
“I believe that everyone’s cortisol levels are higher than they were pre-pandemic and we know that we have a threshold of normalcy for cortisol levels and when they are high for a period of time, that new normal threshold increases, so the distance from normal to an explosive action is shorter,” she said.
For some Hopkins students, she said issues such as the pandemic, food insecurity, social justice and other realities have led to that.
“I would say that students are still getting used to being back in the building and around each other, and we’re trying to rebuild that school community, about what it means to be at school and learn in a group with your peers. They were pretty disconnected. A lot of kids were very disconnected during online learning and pretty disengaged,” Osland said.
Responses from parents and caregivers
Hopkins High School has received mixed responses from parents through many phone calls, emails and face-to-face conversations, Ballard said. Some are supportive, thankful and encouraging while others are frustrated, concerned and would prefer a stronger no-tolerance policy.
“I think that parents, one thing they like about it, is that we’re trying to listen to their point-of-view and their student’s point-of-view. It doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s going to go their way, but I think they’re seeing how complicated things can get versus ‘boom, you’re suspended and then you’re coming back.’ I think they really see that we’re trying to understand the complexity of it and we care enough about their student that we’re not just dismissing it,” Osland said.
Moving forward, the school is focused on building a community where students feel like they have someone they can speak to before a conflict gets big, he said.
“That’s really hard because kids want to solve things on their own and they’re used to having to kind of solve things on their own, so asking them to trust an adult and maybe use their help is hard to do and then it’s also hard to do in the moment, when you’re really heated up. But that’s our number one approach,” Osland said.
