The current and incoming DFL members of the Minnesota House of Representatives have elected Rep. Heather Edelson of Edina as an assistant majority leader.
The position, which is for the 2021-2022 House majority, largely assists House leadership in running the floor. Edelson, who represents District 49A, was elected to her second term in November. The next legislative session begins Jan. 5.
“I’m excited to do the work. And we’ll be able to help with the priorities of this session,” she said. “A lot of really good things, I think. As assistant majority leaders, we’ll be able to help with this session, and I’m excited about that.”
As she steps into her role, Edelson intends to continue her efforts on several caucuses in the Legislature, including the civility caucus, of which Edelson is co-chair, and the suburban caucus.
In both of these caucuses, Edelson sees bipartisanship as key for getting bills to pass in the Legislature that make more Minnesotans happy with the outcome. For the civility caucus, Edelson works with her Republican counterpart, Rep. Kristin Robbins, and others to figure out how to make the legislative process better, she said.
For the suburban caucus, though it is now largely partisan, Edelson said she would like to see that change.
Edelson decided to run for the position because she can get along with people in all areas of the state, she said.
“I get along with people from Greater Minnesota on the Iron Range, to our suburban members to our urban members and the city’s core,” she said. “Minnesotans need us to work together. We they need our bills to be bipartisan, because if they’re bipartisan, they have more of a chance to pass.”
In her role as assistant majority leader, Edelson’s work will include aiding Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman, and, in helping run the House floor, making sure there are enough votes to pass a certain piece of legislation while also trying to find a common ground, she said.
During her first term in the Legislature, Edelson was largely focused on understanding how the Legislature works, she said, but now she will have an opportunity to see the inner workings of the floor.
“It’s an exciting opportunity. And I’m looking forward to seeing more of the behind-the-scenes of what happens on the floor,” she said.
Edelson’s priorities for this session and beyond include looking for ways to reopen schools amid COVID-19, addressing public safety concerns and looking at housing issues.
And the way to move Minnesota into a better future is to find ways that Democrats and Republicans can compromise, she said.
“Both from the (Democrat) side and the Republican side, we have extremes. … And those extremes are not going to help us heal,” she said. “I really do hope that this next year will bring the healing and more like understanding of our value differences.”
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.