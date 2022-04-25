An African American family that was being displaced due to the construction of Interstate 35W in the 1960s sought to build a home in what is now considered the Morningside neighborhood of Edina.
In their efforts to do so, Marion and Mary Taylor experienced not only pushback from nearby homeowners, but obstacles to receiving loans from the bank and permits by the then-village of Morningside. Because of this, their build was delayed – causing the Taylors to soon face a demand from the state highway department to pay a monthly lease on their former home.
This experience is an example of racial exclusion intentionally demonstrated by white Minnesotans throughout the state’s history, argues a new book recently released.
“Whiteness in Plain View: A History of Racial Exclusion in Minnesota,” authored by historian Chad Montrie, investigates the way white Minnesotans have purposefully excluded Black Minnesotans from local communities. Montrie, a history professor at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, participated in various speaking events in the state earlier this month discussing the book, including two appearances in Edina.
The book, recently published by the Minnesota Historical Society Press, studies Minnesota’s history, starting with the expulsion of Indigenous communities in the 19th century and weaving through examples of exclusion in various communities, such as Edina and Bloomington, as case studies through the 1900s.
Montrie told the Sun Current that the book makes the case that racial exclusion in Minnesota has not been accidental or incidental and caused inequities that exist today, providing a historical argument for reparations for Black Americans.
“It is very intentional why people do it, on purpose, and do all kinds of things to make it happen and they maintain it over time and it’s persistent and widespread,” he said. “It’s part of defining what Minnesota’s politics and culture and economy are.”
And because Minnesota is often seen as a beacon for progressive thinking in the Midwest, Montrie said: “If it’s happening in a place like Minnesota, then it’s happening everywhere.”
The book has already captured interest in the Edina community. In addition to speaking at Edina Morningside Community Church earlier in the day April 8, Montrie’s second speaking appearance at the Edina History Museum was sold out.
The city of Edina and Edina residents have taken steps in recent years to support racial equity in the community. This has included creation of a Race & Equity Task Force around 2017 and the hiring of a race and equity coordinator, Heidi Lee, after that.
In addition, a couple of undertakings by the city have been made to acknowledge Edina’s history, such as the renaming of a park in honor of the Black pioneering family, the Yanceys, as well as an effort to provide resources to residents to renounce unenforceable racially restrictive covenants on their property, which at one time barred anyone who wasn’t white from owning a piece of land.
Montrie’s book, which dedicates a chapter to Edina, discusses the Yanceys and other Black founding families of the village of Edina in the late 19th century, and examines the effect of racial covenants.
Using the past to discuss the present
Montrie, who grew up in Louisville, Kentucky, has a master’s degree and doctorate degree from Ohio State University. Since graduating in 2001, Montrie has written five books, most of them focused on issues relating to the environment and workers in the United States.
But he did get an early glimpse into the study of racial exclusion while teaching for a year in Memphis, Tennessee, in the early 2000s. At the time, Montrie wrote an article about a nearby neighborhood that examined ways that racial exclusion and segregation were tied to the exposure that African Americans had to toxic waste or environmental hazards, he said.
Following the protests in Ferguson, Missouri, where Michael Brown was killed by a white police officer, Montrie wanted to look into the racial tensions that may have existed in the town or broader area prior to the killing.
Displacement of the Black population in the area due to the expansion of an airport in the 1980s was one of those factors, Montrie discovered.
“There’s a story of racial exclusion that explains a lot of the tensions in that community that is decades old,” he said. “As a historian, I’m interested in how I can use studies of the past to think about things in the present and be part of a conversation.”
Montrie then wanted to look into ways segregation has happened in the north, he said.
And at the suggestion of a fellow author, James Loewen, who wrote the book, “Sundown Towns: A Hidden Dimension of American Racism,” Montrie decided to look at Minnesota. Compiling his findings, he put together the book to demonstrate how racial exclusion is “an element and fundamental part of what happens in the north and not just in the south,” he said.
Spanning years of research following the 2014 killing of Brown, Montrie studied the archival collections from the Minnesota Historical Society, Edina Historical Society and University of Minnesota in Duluth, he said. In addition to scouring records, Montrie also conducted his own interviews with significant figures, like Marion Taylor, he said.
The author also published a piece in 2017 focused on Edina, called “‘A Bigoted, Prejudiced, Hateful Little Area:’ The Making of an All-White Suburb in the Deep North,” mirroring the name of the chapter in the newly released book.
Montrie had worked with the Minnesota Historical Society in the past, writing an article on racial integration tension in Duluth for its quarterly journal, Minnesota History Magazine. The press office decided to publish Montrie’s book because it “fits in with our mission of … understanding Minnesota history,” said Josh Leventhal, director of the Minnesota Historical Society Press.
The press office typically publishes 15-20 new books per year, he said. In recent years, it has produced a variety of books exploring race issues because Minnesotans seem to have an interest in “understanding and reading about and talking about these issues,” Leventhal said.
Since the book was released, the Minnesota Historical Society Press has sold about 700 copies, as of April 11, the press office said.
Racial exclusion in Edina
The book begins with an introduction that outlines the main idea of the book and its various chapters, focused on how white Minnesotans have taken intentional actions to keep Black Minnesotans excluded, such as in housing, jobs and the general community. It makes the case that these actions, aided by government agencies, caused a “fossilized geography” of whiteness that is “hidden in plain view,” the book says.
“What they did was not a lapse or aberration,” the book also says. “Chapter by chapter, the book establishes a record of intentional and widespread racial exclusion that is the foundation for a legacy of privilege Whites as a group enjoy today.”
The first two chapters delve into history related to the encounters among Indigenous people, enslaved and free African Americans and white colonists, and later, the entrance of Black migrants to Minnesota and their fate. The following chapters delve into examples of racial exclusion in various Minnesota cities, including Austin, Duluth, Edina, St. Paul and Bloomington.
The chapter on Edina begins by revealing the presentation of minstrel shows, which had many kids and community members in blackface, the racist act of wearing makeup to portray the caricature of a Black person. The book shows that these shows were popular, as noted in newspaper articles at that time.
“It’s what they think is normal and they find it funny and entertaining and it’s shocking,” Montrie said.
This type of event perpetuated racial exclusion, he explained. “When you have an all-white community, this can be normalized. And so, I find those pictures shocking and revealing at the same time,” he said.
Edina, Montrie explained, was unique among other communities because it started off as an interracial farming town that was later “destroyed by suburbanization.”
Developers, like the Thorpe Brothers, bought land and implemented racially restrictive covenants on property deeds in places such as Edina’s Country Club district, barring anyone who wasn’t white from owning the land.
In the Edina chapter, Montrie then broadens his focus to the metro area, where similar real estate practices, such as veterans’ benefit restrictions and redlining, facilitated exclusion of those in the Black community.
The chapter returns to the story of the Taylors, who faced resident backlash and institutional intimidation as they sought to build in the Morningside area, which was later brought back into Edina. The Taylors eventually prevailed in their endeavor, but the obstacles they faced exemplified similar occurrences that often left other African American families dissuaded from looking to live in certain neighborhoods, the book says.
“That chapter is not in the book because I think Edina stands out in Minnesota,” Montrie explained. “That chapter is in the book because Edina represents what is happening in other communities.”
