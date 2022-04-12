Former NHLer finds first head coach gig with Southwest Christian/Richfield
Southwest Christian/Richfield found its next boys hockey coach in a familiar name among the Minnesota hockey crowd in Paul Ranheim.
The Edina native and 15-year NHLer spent the last nine seasons as an assistant coach under Lee Smith at Eden Prairie, which generated seven state tournament appearances along with the 2021 title, second-place finishes in 2019 and 2016 and third-place in 2017. In addition to coaching at Eden Prairie, Ranheim has been part of the staff at Breakaway Academy in Chaska since 2015 and intends to continue his work there.
His resume speaks for itself over the last three decades as a state high school champion, Hobey Baker Award finalist with the Wisconsin Badgers and medalist for the United States at World Juniors before embarking on a 15-year career in the National Hockey League.
The opportunity to coach Southwest Christian/Richfield was one that found Ranheim, as officials with the Stars approached him.
“I wasn’t thinking about the next season but they reached out to me,” Ranheim said, as he only recently learned none of the former Eagles staff would be considered for the vacant head coach job. “It’s such a small world with connections through hockey but what appealed to me was the fact they wanted me and reached out. But our values align and I want to help grow the program, given my background and experience, I’m excited about the new leadership role.”
As far as his time in Eden Prairie, Ranheim said, “We had a great run there. I hope we could’ve gone out more on our terms.”
Ranheim’s high school coaching experiences go back to St. Louis Park when he was asked by former NHLer Shjon Podein to serve on his staff with the Orioles.
Ranheim was first asked to help coach with Podein on a Minnesota Made Machine team. The two shared a representation agency in the NHL and skated together during the summers. Ranheim said it was a great experience to coach with Podein, who loved to delegate duties, allowing the assistant coaches to make an impact on the team.
Ranheim captained Edina High School to the 1983-84 state championship and was named to Minnesota’s All-Star Team. He was drafted by Calgary in the 1984 entry draft and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award in 1988. He went on to play 1,013 games in the NHL (1988-2003) for Calgary, Hartford, Carolina, Philadelphia and Phoenix. He scored 161 goals with 199 assists for 360 points and 288 penalty minutes.
Growing up in Edina, Ranheim recalled two summer camps including the two-week Spartan Hockey School along with the Ken Yackel Hockey School at Braemar Arena. Ranheim has lots of memories from playing at Richfield Ice Arena and is honored to be able to coach a team that calls the historic venue home.
“It is unique to have the community high school and private school coop but I think what we are seeing in some of the older, established areas are demographics changing without as many young families moving in,” he said. They share three home arenas, including Richfield Ice Arena, Victoria Ice Arena and Chaska Community Center. “I hope, as a hockey guy, the numbers grow and things continue to get stronger. A lot of teams have found success by merging and not just creating these all-star teams but by developing numbers – like Minneapolis reaching state with kids from seven schools.
“What drew me in was the amazing people at Southwest Christian,” Ranheim said. “I was floored by how gracious and how nice they were and reached out to me plus how excited they were to have me grow the program. I’m comfortable being with everyone there, they are just incredible people.”
He plans to add Josh Singler to the staff after coaching at Eden Prairie for the last five years. Ranheim intends to fill out the rest of the coaching vacancies over the next two to three weeks.
Ranheim follows coach Nick Heiberg, who left the program after the 2021-22 season and also works at Breakaway Academy. Heiberg was hired after Erik Westrum left the program after the 2020-21 season, three years into the cooperative that allowed Richfield boys an opportunity to play high school hockey.
Westrum served as a coach and director of business and operations at Breakaway Academy before being hired as head coach at Holy Family Catholic last May. The Fire went 12-14 overall while winning the Wright County Conference with a 6-0-0 record last season.
(Submitted photo)
Paul Ranheim has coached on the Eden Prairie staff for the previous nine seasons. The Edina native excelled at the University of Wisconsin before a 15-year NHL career.
