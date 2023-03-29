After being denied a seat on the Edina Planning Commission, a former applicant for the position accused a City Council member of racism during a March 21 public comment session, prompting a discussion about representation on the city’s advisory boards.
“I am here today to draw attention to the racism that resides and thrives within the Edina City Council,” Janet Kitui said at the onset of last week’s council meeting. Kitui was interviewed last month for a seat on the city’s Planning Commission,
Kitui, already a member of the Edina Transportation Commission and a fixture on the ballot in City Council elections, directed her allegations at City Council Member Carolyn Jackson, who was on the panel that interviewed Kitui.
“I am a Black woman, a Black woman standing before you telling you a knee is being pressed on my neck by councilwoman Carolyn Jackson,” she said.
Responses to questions and concerns raised during the City Council’s public comment period usually come at the ensuing council meeting, but an exception was made for Kitui’s withering statement.
“Race never came into it,” Jackson responded. “ … She answered the questions in a way that was not as good as some of the other candidates I interviewed.”
Kitui was interviewed Feb. 1 by Jackson, Council Member Kate Agnew, City Manager Scott Neal and Community Health Commission Chair Mary Absolon, according to Jennifer Bennerotte, communications director for Edina.
Kitui said she called Jackson to learn why she had been denied a seat on the Planning Commission, having applied for the position for a second time. But that conversation ended when Jackson hung up on her, having said she had shredded the interview notes, Kitui recounted.
“I did share that I had some concerns about some of her answers, and the conversation just did not go well. And I did hang up, which is not what I should have done,” Jackson said, recalling that the phone call lasted about 30 minutes. “It was rude and I apologize. But at that point, the conversation was really not going anywhere and I just didn’t know what to do.”
Jackson said she was told to shred the interview notes to maintain applicants’ privacy. However, the interview guide does not give that direction, only stating that copies of applications should be destroyed because they contain private data, according to Bennerotte.
Jackson told the Sun Current she thought she had been directed to shred the notes in addition to the applications. “I misunderstood,” she said.
Council Member James Pierce, the city’s first Black council member, did not buy Kitui’s allegation of racism. “Unequivocally, I don’t believe that our process for choosing positions on the commission is racist. Because I’ve gone through it twice, it would be hard for me to say that it’s a racist process,” Pierce said.
When Kitui applied for the Planning Commission the previous year, Pierce selected her as one of the finalists to be discussed when the council met to debrief the interviews. He added, however, “In the discussion, it was clear that we had other candidates that we felt were more qualified.”
This year’s round of commission interviews yielded fewer candidates than past years, yet was “a very strong field,” Neal said.
With all 10 of the city’s commissions and boards having openings, there were 44 applications, 19 of which had indicated interest in a Planning Commission seat, according to Bennerotte. Three applicants – William Bornstein, Meriwether Felt and Ryan Daye – were appointed to the Planning Commission, with terms beginning March 1.
Not one of those chosen three, Kitui called herself a “strong Black woman feeling dismissed and disconnected.”
It didn’t help her case that she is already a member of another commission, Mayor Jim Hovland said. “So when we have somebody that applies for a different board or commission position and they’re on an existing commission there’s, I think at least for me, a natural reluctance to move somebody from one commission to another,” Hovland said.
Fair representation?
The allegations of racism led to a discussion about the criteria used for selecting members of the advisory commissions that influence city policy, and whether expertise on a given subject should take precedence over accurate representation of the community and consideration of members’ lived experiences.
Kitui, who has a master’s degree in business administration from Hamline University, thought her lived experience as an immigrant and resident of an under-represented neighborhood would be valuable to the Planning Commission. “I run because representation matters,” she wrote in the Sun Current’s 2022 City Council Voters Guide.
In the guide, Kitui quoted a constituent: “Edina wants us to work here but they don’t want us to live next to them.”
Kitui has been a vocal advocate for affordable housing. “I know you always speak so passionately about affordable housing and I always value your input on that,” Jackson told her.
Kitui also has served on a number of task forces and committees for the city and the Edina School District. “Janet Kitui’s been a wonderful volunteer in our community,” Hovland said.
But commissioners are selected based on their expertise on the subject covered by the given commission, Pierce said. “I don’t know that I agree with that but that is the paradigm that we utilize,” he said. “And because we make decisions within that paradigm it causes us to have blind spots when we place people on commissions.”
Applicants aren’t asked about their socioeconomic status, Pierce said, “but I do believe that that is a blind spot that we have as a council, that we need to have a different level of representation across all of the commissions.”
Representation of women and various ethnicities is considered in commission appointments, he added. “We haven’t done enough as a city to make as much progress as we want, but we do talk about those things,” said Pierce, who co-chaired Edina’s Race and Equity Task Force before being elected to the City Council in 2020.
Council Member Julie Risser raised the issue of geographical representation. “I do remain concerned that we do not have representation from many parts of Edina, and particularly the Presidents Neighborhood,” Risser said, referencing the northwest corner of Edina where Kitui resides.
Risser recalled being dissatisfied with the appearance of the area’s pedestrian infrastructure as she knocked on doors last year during her City Council campaign. “I remember distinctly standing right on the border between Edina and Hopkins and just thinking this is not OK. Because as I looked toward Hopkins I saw sidewalks. I saw crosswalks. I saw infrastructure that I wished I saw on the Edina side,” Risser said.
She added, “I think we as a city could do a lot better by the Presidents Neighborhood,” noting the importance of the area due to its proximity to the under-construction light rail tracks.
All members of the City Council serve on an at-large basis, meaning they can live anywhere in the city. “I dream of an Edina where there is ward representation,” Risser said.
The city does try to apply a geographic balance in appointing commissioners, Hovland said. “Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t,” he said.
While acknowledging the city’s geographical representation is not always distributed evenly, Hovland joined Jackson and Pierce in pushing back against Kitui’s allegation of racism. “The decision that the council made as to who went on the Planning Commission had nothing to do with race,” he said.
Pierce said he felt “a little unconformable” addressing what looked like a personal issue between Kitui and Jackson. The dispute warrants discussion beyond the council chambers, he said.
“I think that having the courage to come in here and stand there and give an eloquent representation and speech on how we made someone feel warrants more than just responding to it from the dais, in my opinion,” Pierce said.
Jackson offered to meet with Kitui in private. “I’ve known Janet for a long time and I’ve considered her a friend for a long time,” she said from the dais.
“Things have changed over the years, and that makes me sad.”
