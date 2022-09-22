Edina art center file photo

The Edina Art Center has a space for a gallery and classes, but not enough of it, according to the Edina Arts & Culture Commission, which has requested that the City Council formally voice support for a new art center. (Sun Current file photo)

An intermittent subject of study at City Hall for at least the past 15 years, discussion of a new art center was resurrected this month in Edina.

The Edina Art Center, tucked into a frontage road in a corner of Rosland Park, opened in 1976 and is due to be replaced, says a report prepared by the Edina Arts & Culture Commission.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments