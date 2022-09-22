An intermittent subject of study at City Hall for at least the past 15 years, discussion of a new art center was resurrected this month in Edina.
The Edina Art Center, tucked into a frontage road in a corner of Rosland Park, opened in 1976 and is due to be replaced, says a report prepared by the Edina Arts & Culture Commission.
“Our current art center requires substantial expense and investment of time and resources before it can open as a fully functional facility, and the building has inherent, significant limitations for the potential growth and expansion of Edina’s art programs,” the report says.
The commission addressed the document, technically an “advisory communication,” to the Edina City Council, attaching it to the council’s July 19 agenda. But the report went publicly unacknowledged until the Sept. 7 council meeting, when Councilmember Kevin Staunton raised the matter, noting his support for a new art center.
In its report, the Arts & Culture Commission outlines the five studies that have been performed on the Art Center since 2007. One of those studies, performed in 2014, found that the Art Center “lacked sufficient size to meet its needs or allow for growth,” the Arts & Culture Commission noted.
In that document, the commission asked the council to formally adopt a resolution supporting construction of a new art center. No one argued against the need for a new art center during the Sept. 7 council meeting.
The two big questions surrounding a new art center are “where it should be and how we should pay for it,” City Manager Scott Neal said.
Where it should be
One criticism the Arts & Culture Commission had for the current Art Center was its inconspicuous location. In its report, the commission expresses hope for an art center that “might become a prominent feature of our community that is recognized for its positive contributions to the creativity, talents, and recreational interests of our citizens and neighbors.”
The document states a desire for a facility with “good ventilation, adequate lighting, fire suppression system, sufficient electrical supply, high ceilings, and space that can accommodate dust, splatters, and washing requirements for paint and pottery programs.”
A new art center was a topic of conversation on the same night the council moved one step closer to approving a project at the former public works site in the Grandview District. That project consists of senior cooperative housing, a restaurant and public green space.
But at one point, a new art center was envisioned for the site, part of a litany of projects that have been proposed for the space.
With the public works site nearly ruled out, a piece of city-owned land in the Pentagon Park area has been mentioned as a contender for an art center. The city purchased the 8 acres at 4401 76th St. W. as the future home of a replacement for another city facility, Fire Station No. 2.
All 8 acres won’t be needed for the fire station, according to Neal.
The site meets one desire of the Arts & Culture Commission by having transit service, as Councilmember Carolyn Jackson pointed out. “We’ve got the space, it’s on a transit line, and I would just be thrilled to have an art center there,” Jackson said.
One complication of site selection is that there must be space for kilns as part of the Art Center’s popular pottery program, and the report promoting a new art center recommends that outdoor space for specialized kilns be considered.
The future fire station site is “an interesting idea that may kind of slay this conundrum of location versus facility,” said Staunton, who called pottery “one of the essential pieces of success for the Art Center.”
The pottery program is a draw. Three-quarters of its participants come from outside Edina, according to a 2022 study cited by the Arts & Culture Commission. Overall, three-fifths of participants in Art Center programs come from outside the city, that study added.
In addition to the fire station location, an area with a“glimmer of possibility” to accommodate an art center is 50th & France, Neal said, though he noted that the density of the area may pose a challenge for the use of kilns.
Like the fire station location, a France Avenue site would meet the Arts & Culture Commission’s desire for transit access. The corridor is getting bus rapid transit service via the E Line, which is expected to open in 2025, the Arts & Culture Commission noted.
Hovland hesitant
Without more clarity on a site, Mayor Jim Hovland wasn’t ready to tell commissioners and staff to proceed with the art center project, reminding the council that the main focus of the fire station site is a fire station. “If nothing else works there except for a fire station, that’s OK with me. If we can get more on there, I think that’s something we ought to think about,” Hovland said.
Continuing to develop conceptual ideas is fine, he added, “but I don’t want somebody going down a track that we don’t end up going down, and then be disappointed because we didn’t do what they wanted (us) to do, with the fire station being the paramount consideration for the purchase of that land.”
Hovland pointed to what will be the old Fire Station No. 2, located near the Southdale YMCA, as another potential art center space, “because it’s probably a good building. It’s on transit. It’s a great location for doing pottery work.”
The next step in planning a new art center would be to consider its inclusion in capital improvement planning, which is in its final stages for the next six-year cycle, according to Neal. The City Council will have input into that process this fall, he said.
The fire station site is undergoing “conceptual land planning,” Neal said, assuring councilmembers they will still have a chance to provide input on the site.
“Your fingerprints are going to be all over it, too,” he said.
