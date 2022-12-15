Westside cafe

A rendering shows the vision for Westside Cafe, a restaurant that would occupy a former auto service shop at 6016 Vernon Ave. The Edina City Council listened to residents speak both in favor and in opposition to the proposal Dec. 6. (Image from Edina City Council agenda packet)

 Andrew Wig

The Edina City Council was met with a full room Dec. 6 as residents shared their thoughts on a proposed restaurant on the westside of the city.

Chris Davis and Marty Collins, co-owners of the site in question, purchased the property in October 2021 with plans to open a family-focused restaurant, Westside Cafe, at 6016 Vernon Ave.

Load comments