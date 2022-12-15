The Edina City Council was met with a full room Dec. 6 as residents shared their thoughts on a proposed restaurant on the westside of the city.
Chris Davis and Marty Collins, co-owners of the site in question, purchased the property in October 2021 with plans to open a family-focused restaurant, Westside Cafe, at 6016 Vernon Ave.
“Little did we know that we would be here after 14 months with no approved use,” Davis told the council.
Davis and Collins have been waiting on the approval of an amendment to the city’s Comprehensive Plan that would rezone the area from medium-density residential use to a neighborhood node, allowing commercial use of the site, including the restaurant.
“People on the west side live in a barren land without any restaurants,” Collins said. “We just want a place to walk to.”
The restaurant would occupy the old Kevin Kee’s Auto Service building. Under the current Comprehensive Plan, only auto-related businesses are allowed in the area, including car washes, gas stations and auto repair shops, according to Cary Teague, the city’s community development director.
The Planning Commission unanimously recommended that the council deny the restaurant’s proposal in September. Since then, the site plan has been revised, reducing the number of indoor seats from 68 to 54, eliminating patio seating and decreasing the number of parking stalls from 28 to 24.
Despite these revisions, the commission still recommended denying it at the council’s Dec. 6 meeting. The commission concluded that the lot size is too small for the proposed restaurant and there are too many variances needed.
“The Planning Commission believes that the requested variances are excessive for the site and don’t meet the variance criteria,” Teague said.
Better Together Edina, the city’s public engagement website, received 763 responses to the matter, with 685 responses in support of the restaurant and 78 in opposition. It is the most discussed redevelopment project of Better Together Edina of all time.
“The community overwhelmingly wants this restaurant,” Davis said.
In response to residents with parking and traffic concerns, Davis cited the restaurant’s walkable and bikeable location.
“People have spoken, and if their voice matters, give them what they actually want,” Collins said. “They actually want this.”
Collins’ words were met with applause from some audience members. Mayor Jim Hovland reminded the crowd to be respectful of each other’s opinions and treat the process professionally.
Pete Glerum, an Edina west resident of 20 years, was the first resident to speak to the council. He expressed his support for the opening of the restaurant, especially in post-COVID times.
“We’ve just gone through one of the worst episodes of our collective lives with COVID and being locked down and we’re coming out of our shells,” Glerum said. “We want this. It’s a no-brainer. I’ll buy the first round the first night, it’s on me.”
Matthew Pepper, who lives near the site, voiced his opposition to the restaurant, stating there would not be enough parking spaces for employees and customers, leading to people parking in the neighborhood instead.
“Every vote is not equal here and that’s really important to understand,” Pepper said. “The folks that are going to be affected and impacted, we hope that you consider our votes to be more worthwhile than somebody two miles away who won’t have to deal with the negative parking.”
John Prosser, who moved to Edina recently, said he would rather have a new restaurant in the area than more multi-family homes. “We just don’t need anymore,” Prosser said. “We really would look forward to having a small restaurant to gather at and to enjoy food.”
Julie Hansen, who also lives near the site, said the neighborhood would benefit from a local restaurant because it would create a space where neighbors could regularly interact and connect with each other.
Hansen also said it’s a good sign that residents are concerned with parking. “The fact that people are worried about parking means that people think it’s going to be successful, which means that people want this,” Hansen said.
For over two hours, the council listened to residents explain their support or opposition to the project. Mayor Jim Hovland said the meeting was the most full the council chambers had been since before COVID.
“That was pretty extraordinary,” Councilmember Kevin Staunton said. “ … I applaud everyone who came tonight and talked online. … It was really civil and a great passionate group of people who care a lot about their neighborhood.”
The building on the site was built in the 1950s when the city did not have a Comprehensive Plan in place. The first Comprehensive Plan was created in 1980 and dedicated the area to medium-density residential use.
In 1980, the Metropolitan Council did not require zoning to match the Comprehensive Plan, which is why Kevin Kee’s Auto Shop was allowed on the site, according to Teague.
“As we’ve amended the Comprehensive Plan every 10 years since, we really haven’t looked at that specifically, and so that medium density has just carried over from one Comprehensive Plan to the next,” Teague said.
If rezoning is approved, the property can be used for a restaurant, an office building and other retail use.
“I appreciate all of you being here and getting your input. … It is true that all voices deserve to be heard,” Hovland said.
The public hearing closed on Dec. 12 at noon. The council will vote to approve the amendment to the Comprehensive Plan to allow the construction of the cafe Dec. 20.
