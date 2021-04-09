An Edina psychiatrist is going straight to the source of his patients’ troubles by employing a technology called Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation.
PsyFi TMS, which moved from south Minneapolis to Edina last summer, is a behavioral mental health clinic that offers the increasingly popular technology. This type of treatment is meant to help those experiencing depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder and smoking addiction.
The clinic, run by Edina resident Sujit Varma, is now located off France Avenue at 4444 76th St. W.
Deep TMS is an advanced form of standard TMS therapy, a noninvasive treatment that uses repeated magnetic pulses to reach parts of the brain associated with several mental health conditions. Deep TMS, in particular, is able to directly stimulate deeper brain structures.
How Deep TMS works
Though Deep TMS is not all the clinic offers, the treatment is a main component of its services. According to BrainsWay, which provides the Deep TMS devices to clinics, PsyFi is one of only six clinics to offer the treatment in Minnesota.
The standard form of TMS was first granted FDA approval in 2008 for patients with depression. This treatment was spearheaded by NeuroStar, which supplies traditional TMS devices, and uses a figure 8-shaped coil that is placed over the scalp.
This coil generates a magnetic field that causes an electric current within the neural connections of the brain, stimulating specific areas associated with mood and behavior. With traditional TMS, these magnetic pulses reach about .6 inches under the skull.
Deep TMS works in a similar way, except that it instead uses an H-shaped coil through a cushioned helmet that can reach as far as 1.6 inches below the skull’s surface. This allows for more pulse distribution, according to BrainsWay.
The deeper treatment was cleared by the FDA in 2013 for individuals with major depression, and in 2018, for those with obsessive-compulsive disorder. It was cleared for use in patients with smoking addiction in 2020.
As a noninvasive treatment, TMS and Deep TMS do not cause cognitive impairment and have fewer side effects than antidepressant medications, Varma said. Patients can return to normal activities, like driving, following the sessions. These sessions last about 30 minutes, and should be done on a daily basis for at least 20 visits, Varma said.
Insurance will only cover Deep TMS treatment if the patient can show they tried at least four medications from two different drug classes, according to PsyFi’s website.
Ziad Nahas, a psychiatrist and professor at the University of Minnesota, who has studied TMS since 1997, told the Sun Current that TMS is beneficial because it does not have the classic side effects of antidepressant drugs.
“To be able to offer something that is a different mechanism of action on the brain and being able to have that as a potential treatment is very important as a resource for a patient,” Nahas said.
Varma’s clinic
Varma believes in treating his patients based on a holistic approach, he said.
The clinic’s name is PsyFi, a play on the term “science fiction,” Varma said. “But we don’t deal with science fiction, we deal with science fact here,” he added.
Varma initially opened his clinic in south Minneapolis in 2019 after working in the medical field since 1993. He did his initial medical training in India, and later, did his American psychiatry residency at the University of Texas-Houston.
Varma, who is certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, said he first got started in this field by studying health care around the time of “The Decade of the Brain” project.
This initiative, sponsored by the Library of Congress and the National Institutes of Health at the charge of then-President George H.W. Bush, looked to enhance brain research between 1990-1999.
“I heard about all this stuff, and people were winning Nobel prizes in that field. I just realized this is a field that has so much potential,” Varma said.
He said he moved his clinic to Edina because it allows him better access to clientele and more parking space.
And during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused some to have worsened mental health, Varma said he opened his clinic up for more hours during the day. It’s also been easier to connect with clients through telehealth, Varma added.
But of course, patients still have to come into the office to receive Deep TMS treatment, he said.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.