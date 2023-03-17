Project Fairy Godmothers has been hosting its annual dress giveaway event for Twin Cities students since 2014. This year, the organization collected more than 150 dresses on its first day accepting donations at the Galleria. Donations will continue to be accepted through March 19. (Sun Current photo by Megan Phillips)
Cast members of the Tony-nominated musical “The Prom” perform a dance and song number from the production to kick off PromPossible March 12 at the Galleria. (Sun Current photo by Megan Phillips)
Although she didn’t go to prom, Cassandra Marshall, founder of the nonprofit Project Fairy Godmothers, believes everyone should be able to dress up and become royalty for a night.
Since 2014, Marshall has made it her mission to give students the opportunity to get glammed up for prom at no cost through an annual dress giveaway event.
This year, the organization has collaborated with Chanhassen Dinner Theatres for “PromPossible,” a weeklong event March 12-19 hosted at the Galleria to collect donations, including dresses, shoes and accessories for Twin Cities students who could otherwise not afford to attend prom.
“So many young ladies want to go to the prom but they just can’t afford to go. So back then we decided to relieve the pressure,” Marshall said. “We help with all their items and then all they would need is their ticket.”
As part of the organization’s collaboration with Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, each person who donates will receive a free ticket to the theater’s production of the Tony-nominated musical “The Prom,” showing now until June 10.
The organization has grown significantly since its inception, according to Marshall.
“In 2014, we collected 123 dresses and eight girls showed up. We dressed them all and then in 2022, we gave our dresses to 300 girls and we had students show up from over 75 different schools,” Marshall said. “We’ve even had people show up from as far as Iowa.”
Jennifer Weismann, public relations chief of Owl Marketing, said the event collected more than 150 dresses on its first day.
According to Mary Thielen, the organization’s treasurer and secretary, many Project Fairy Godmothers volunteers are University of St. Thomas students, including her daughter Liz, who introduced Thielen to the project in 2018.
“My daughter volunteered and got me to help and then the rest is history,” Thielen said.
During the dress giveaway, volunteers act as personal shoppers for students, helping them choose a dress, shoes and accessories.
After choosing their prom wear, getting their hair styled and getting their makeup done, prom-goers strut their stuff on a red carpet complete with professional photographers before heading off to their magical night.
“Some of them don’t even want to leave; they just want to stay and take pictures,” Marshall said.
According to Marshall, one of her favorite parts of the process is seeing students’ reactions to getting dressed up.
“I enjoy the smiles of happiness on a girl’s face,” Marshall said. “That’s what warms my heart, happy faces.”
To celebrate the event’s kickoff March 12, “The Prom” cast members performed musical numbers live and That Midwestern Mom, a local Tik Tok star, took photos with fans.
Donations of new or gently used prom clothes and accessories will be accepted through Sunday, March 19, at the Galleria. Donations will be accepted 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Sunday. Items needed include prom clothing, purses, jewelry and unused nail polish and makeup.
Folks can find the organization’s drop-off in the former Peloton space across from CRAVE in the Galleria.
The weeklong event features different celebrity and special guest appearances each day, including Tik Tok star That Midwestern Mom, Nancy Nelson, The Laundry Guy - Patric Richardson, Don Shelby, Sven Sundgaard, and Ali Kaplan and Harmony Kaplan with MyTalk’s “Shop Girls.”
Donations will be given away April 1 at Martin Luther King Recreation Center in St. Paul 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The giveaway is open to any Twin Cities students with a current school ID or proof of 2022-2023 school year enrollment.
