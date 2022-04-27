Edina High School students with Project Earth recently hosted a Youth Climate Summit – returning after a pause due to the pandemic.
The annual event, which was put on hold for two years due to COVID-19, brings Edina community members together to discuss climate-related issues and advocate for climate justice. This year’s event, held April 16, was the sixth-annual summit for Project Earth, Edina High School’s environmental club.
“One aspect of it that’s really exciting to me is just like people being able to see what we do,” said senior Izzy Wagener, who is one of the leaders of Project Earth.
Ana Martinez, an Edina High School senior who had attended her first Youth Climate Summit as a freshman, said she’s excited to see it come back this year.
Martinez is also one of the leaders of Project Earth this year, helping coordinate and plan the event. “This year has been a little more intense because I wasn’t a leader freshman year,” Martinez said. “It’s been also really exciting because … the leaders have had more control of how we wanted it to look like.”
A summit was planned for April 2020 but did not happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, a major focus for Project Earth through its then-online meetings was a plan putting together a sustainability assessment proposal, intended to push the district to do a full-ranging examination of all of its areas regarding sustainability, Project Earth advisor Paul Thompson said. That has not yet been acted on by the School Board, he noted.
In the last few weeks, the leaders had been finishing up planning for the event, such as contacting people and increasing awareness of the event, Wagener said. “It’s been pretty hectic,” she said.
Though the summit has been “a topic of conversation” the entire school year, Thompson said the last couple of months has been when most of the work got done. “It was the students who … made it happen,” he said.
Another Project Earth Leader, junior Olivia Machart, said ahead of the event that she was looking forward to seeing her peers give presentations on what they’re passionate about. These displays took place at tables, which were set up for attendees to stop by and learn from Project Earth members.
“Seeing them educate other people will be fun,” Machart said. Such topics at tables included sustainable alternatives, restoring native plantings and veganism – the last of which was led by Machart’s sister, Ella.
Organizations and companies, including Ridwell, the Citizens’ Climate Lobby, The Zeroish Co., Cool Planet and the city’s Parks & Recreation Department, also were stationed at tables at the event.
Workshops, led by students and organizations, were held before and after a panel discussion, which split the event in half. The workshops featured issues like how to effectively lobby for climate work, telling stories to “inspire action on climate change,” environmental intersectionality and road salts.
The panel discussion, moderated by Martinez, joined the city’s sustainability manager, Grace Hancock; the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s climate and energy policy coordinator, Amanda Smith; Christie Manning, director of sustainability at Macalester College; and Mike Menzel, who is part of the Health Professionals for a Healthy Climate organization, to talk about various issues facing the community when it comes to climate.
Throughout the day, the summit saw between 150 and 200 attendees, which Thompson estimates is the biggest turnout Project Earth’s summit has had.
“People are realizing, yeah, this is an urgent issue but it also feeds their soul,” Thompson said. “Our part of Minnesota, our part of the human race now is realizing, there is no more time. We have to come together and face this thing.”
He also said, “For the kids, ... it’s not theoretical anymore. It’s their life.”
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
