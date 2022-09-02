Shane and Hannah Burcaw

Shane and Hannah Burcaw, who have over 1 million subscribers on their YouTube channel, Squirmy and Grubs, will be featured in “Double Take,” an adaptive-fashion runway show that will precede Fashion Week in New York City Sept. 8. (Photo by Studio Twelve:52)

Shane and Hannah Burcaw will look like a million bucks – a dollar for each of their YouTube subscribers – when they hit the runway for “Double Take,” an adaptive-fashion show scheduled for Sept. 8 in New York City.

The Edina residents are promoting accessible fashion as part of their ongoing efforts to advocate for the community of people with spinal muscular atrophy, or SMA, a genetic disease affecting nerve cells in the spinal cord and inhibiting basic daily functions.

The Burcaws, wedding

When Shane and Hannah Burcaw got married in 2020, finding a suit posed a particular challenge for Shane, who has spinal muscular atrophy. (Photo by Studio Twelve:52)
Rachel and Otto Knutson

Otto Knutson and his mother Rachel will hit the runway Sept. 8 for “Double Take.” A prelude to Fashion Week in New York City, the runway show will feature fashions adapted for people with disabilities. (Photo courtesy of Rachel Knutson)

