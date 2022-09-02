Shane and Hannah Burcaw, who have over 1 million subscribers on their YouTube channel, Squirmy and Grubs, will be featured in “Double Take,” an adaptive-fashion runway show that will precede Fashion Week in New York City Sept. 8. (Photo by Studio Twelve:52)
Otto Knutson and his mother Rachel will hit the runway Sept. 8 for “Double Take.” A prelude to Fashion Week in New York City, the runway show will feature fashions adapted for people with disabilities. (Photo courtesy of Rachel Knutson)
Shane and Hannah Burcaw will look like a million bucks – a dollar for each of their YouTube subscribers – when they hit the runway for “Double Take,” an adaptive-fashion show scheduled for Sept. 8 in New York City.
The Edina residents are promoting accessible fashion as part of their ongoing efforts to advocate for the community of people with spinal muscular atrophy, or SMA, a genetic disease affecting nerve cells in the spinal cord and inhibiting basic daily functions.
The Burcaws, who married in 2020, star on the hugely popular YouTube channel Squirmy and Grubs, where they post videos about their daily adventures and Shane’s life with SMA.
Part of that life is his and Hannah’s work with the SMA My Way program, which has a mission of raising awareness of the SMA community and is sponsoring the “Double Take” fashion show, which will precede New York’s fashion week.
The name of the show, Shane explained, is meant to reclaim the “double take” that people with disabilities become used to getting.
“People with disabilities know all too well that when we are out in public, people that don’t know us do a double take once in a while, and that’s because of a lack of experience about disabilities in our society,” Shane said in an interview with the Sun Current.
The show will feature dressy attire, which can be hard to find for someone like Shane, who wears child-sized clothes that are difficult to find in styles that a grown-up would wear.
Aside from being sized correctly, adaptive clothing has features that make it easier for people with limited mobility to get dressed and undressed. But that functionality often comes with sacrifice.
“A lot of times adaptive clothing is kind of bland,” Hannah said.
“It almost feels medical,” Shane added. “The options are limited. I have to piece together outfits that I can find that fit me and are comfortable. And if I want to look good for a special event, it’s tough”
“It was a struggle for our wedding,” said Hannah, who helps Shane get dressed every day. Regular suit jackets, for instance, are especially difficult for Shane to wear due to his limited range of motion, she explained.
They were ultimately able to find something that worked for their special day – even though Shane ditched his jacket after a half-hour – but acknowledge that challenge was made easier by the privilege that comes with being an influencer.
Even then, however, “we still were barely able to make it work,” Hannah said. Considering that, the Burcaws said they want to make adaptive fashion more accessible to non-celebrities.
Also slated to appear at “Double Take” is Otto Knutson and his mom, Rachel. Otto, who turns 3 in November, also has SMA.
His mother described the challenge of finding clothes that work for him. “He’s very tall and very skinny so he has to have pants that are long enough to reach his ankles when he is sitting,” Rachel said.
Due to the pandemic, Rachel, Otto and his father Evan have mostly sought support from the community of people with disabilities through social media. “It’s been a big help to navigate with other families and hear from their experiences over the last few years,” said Rachel, who is looking forward to forging those kinds of connections in person at the runway show.
The show is being put on with the help of Open Style Lab, a nonprofit focused on developing clothes that are functional, fashionable and adaptable.
Shane made some of his own fashion adaptations when he and Hannah moved in together about four and a half years ago. That’s when Hannah helped him purge his wardrobe, which she said included items dating back to middle school.
“I definitely influenced his fashion a little bit,” Hannah said.
“Double Take” will stream live on Shane and Hannah’s YouTube channel Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. CT. Watch it at bit.ly/3PRk04Y.
