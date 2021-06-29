Edina Police Chief Dave Nelson still enjoyed coming to work every day even after 32 years in the law enforcement field.
Nelson, who joined the city in 1991 and became chief in 2014, officially retired from his post June 4. Nelson said he attributes his continued joy of working in the Police Department to his officers, city staff and community members, even amid greater scrutiny of police conduct over the past year.
“(Police chief) is the best position that I’ve held here and at the city,” Nelson told the Sun Current.
City Manager Scott Neal said Nelson brought an orderly and stable style of management while connecting with officers daily to discuss operational issues. “He was good at it,” Neal said. “He used his experience really well in the setting that he was placed in, and we’re certainly going to miss him when he’s gone.”
Nelson’s law enforcement career
While in college, Nelson was unsure about what he wanted to do with his future. A friend who grew up in a law enforcement family urged Nelson to try out some policing courses. “It was extremely interesting,” Nelson said, prompting him to pursue a degree in law enforcement.
After graduating from Normandale Community College with an associate’s degree in law enforcement in the early 1980s, Nelson began applying for police jobs, but competition was high. The law enforcement field had as many as 600 candidates per position, causing Nelson to work in sales until he could find a role in policing. That opportunity would come in 1989, when Nelson joined the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
In this role, Nelson spent most of his time working in the city of Andover, which contracted with Anoka County to provide service to the city. But Nelson wanted to return to the southwest metro, where he grew up as a Bloomington native.
When a position in Edina opened up, Nelson had two years of experience under his belt, giving him a better chance of getting the job, he said. And he did. He began working for the city as a patrol officer in 1991.
Just six months out of training, Nelson knew he would retire from the Edina Police Department. “Just being a patrol officer, you could just feel how much the community supported us,” he said.
In 1994, the city created a partnership with Edina Public Schools for a school liaison officer. Nelson became the first officer to take on the role, helping to develop the program and build rapport with students. His office was in Edina High School while he worked with five different schools.
“That was a great experience working with the kids in the school district and the staff there. It was a lot of fun, Nelson said.
Nelson spent five years advising the Edina/Eden Prairie Police Explorer Post 925, which helps people ages 14-20 explore a career in law enforcement career. He also spent five years on the SWAT team.
In 1996, Nelson received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Metro State University, and a year later, became a full-time detective. In that role, his specialty was credit card and check forgery cases, Nelson said.
Two years later, Nelson became a sergeant. And in 2005, he became a lieutenant, serving in the investigative division and then, the patrol division, giving Nelson a well-rounded base of knowledge for different aspects of the department, he said.
Nelson was promoted to deputy chief in 2010 by then-Edina Police Chief Jeff Long. When Long left the position, Neal appointed Nelson as chief in 2014. “And so, for the past seven and a half years, it’s just been great,” Nelson said.
Changes in policing over the years
The two biggest changes that Nelson has observed over the years in the Edina Police Department are technology and the environment around policing, he said.
On technology, Nelson said the use, development and advancement of computers has expanded in the department. When he first started in law enforcement, Nelson would hand-write reports and citations on carbonless papers. Now, the department’s operations are largely dependent on technology, he said.
Another change is the general perception of policing, he said. When Nelson started, police were regarded more so as heroes, he said. But now, with heightened scrutiny over police incidents in recent years, Nelson said the public has increasingly looked at law enforcement in a bad light. And he’s observed fewer people wanting to enter the field.
“It’s very unfortunate because less people want to be police officers,” Nelson said. Instead of maybe 600 applications, which Nelson experienced when he was applying for the job, new positions get around 70 applicants, he noted.
Since the police killing of George Floyd last May, law enforcement agencies and police departments have received heightened pushback from the public on their handling of incidents with people of color. Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted for the killing of Floyd earlier this year.
The Edina Police Department has also faced criticism directly due to the 2019 killing of Brian Quinones, a 30-year-old Richfield resident. He was killed at the hands of Edina and Richfield police departments in September of that year. The officers involved were not charged in the incident.
Nelson said the public has asked for training, especially on mental health and de-escalation. He argued that the police department had already trained on such issues prior to state mandates. He added that the police department receives regular audits from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
The city implemented body cameras for the police department in December 2020. At the time of Quinones’ death, the department was already researching and planning for body cameras, Nelson noted. One of the reasons Nelson wanted to stay on the force for longer than the typical 30-year retirement mark was to see the project to fruition, he said.
There is no quick solution to the issue of race, justice and policing, Nelson said. “The solution is going to take time. And it’s going to take people coming together and communicating. And unfortunately, we don’t communicate well when people are mad,” he said.
Nelson added, “We need to start these conversations and we need to listen and learn about other people’s experiences and perceptions and we need to do that in a calm environment.” That includes educating the public on why the police force performs a certain function, he said.
A bittersweet retirement
Now, after 32 years in the law enforcement field, Nelson looks forward to enjoying the summer off from work. This includes relaxing and spending time at his cabin up north with his family, he said.
Even up to his last day at work, Nelson still enjoyed serving the Edina Police Department, he said.
“I guess it’s good to go out enjoying coming to work. … I’m going to miss everyone here. It’s the day-to-day interactions with my employees, city staff – that’s what I’m really going to miss,” Nelson said.
The Edina Police Department is considered a “destination department,” Nelson said, which means it doesn’t see a lot of turnover of employees. “We just get such a close-knit group and everybody knows everybody. It’s just such a great atmosphere to work at,” Nelson said.
To Nelson, connecting with community members is among the most rewarding parts of being police chief. This included people stopping by the department, giving him a call or emailing to let him know they appreciate him or that he has impacted their lives in a positive way.
“That is what always kept my drive going,” Nelson said.
