A large display in front of Normandale Elementary welcomes families to the school’s Aug. 24 open house. Concord Elementary, Cornelia Elementary and Highlands Elementary schools also held open houses. Edina Public Schools students returned to class Aug. 30 for their first day of the 2023-24 school year.
Highlands Elementary School librarian Ashley Krohn and music teacher John Visel greet students outside the school’s front doors during the Aug. 24 open house. Krohn said she handcrafted her skirt, which is made of sheets of paper, a few years ago.
A family orders a sweet treat from the Jilly Beans Ice Cream Truck during Highlands Elementary’s Aug. 24 open house. Students could be seen eating ice cream while touring their new classrooms and meeting their teachers.
A large display in front of Normandale Elementary welcomes families to the school’s Aug. 24 open house. Concord Elementary, Cornelia Elementary and Highlands Elementary schools also held open houses. Edina Public Schools students returned to class Aug. 30 for their first day of the 2023-24 school year.
Highlands Elementary School librarian Ashley Krohn and music teacher John Visel greet students outside the school’s front doors during the Aug. 24 open house. Krohn said she handcrafted her skirt, which is made of sheets of paper, a few years ago.
A family orders a sweet treat from the Jilly Beans Ice Cream Truck during Highlands Elementary’s Aug. 24 open house. Students could be seen eating ice cream while touring their new classrooms and meeting their teachers.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.