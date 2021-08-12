The Torchlight Concert, hosted by the 1st John Philip Sousa Memorial Band, took place Aug. 8 at Centennial Lakes Park. An evening of festivities included remote-controlled model boats for Lighthouse Night, hosted by the Edina Model Yacht Club, five-cent helium balloons, an organ grinder, antique cars, sleight-of-hand magician Steven Carlson, 25-cent ice cream cones, pre-1900 high-wheel bikes and a “mechanical man” street busker.
A “mechanical man” street busker, played by Darrius Strong, performed for the pre-show of the Torchlight Concert. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
Lighthouse Night, hosted by the Edina Model Yacht Club, took place in conjunction with the Torchlight Concert Aug. 8 at Centennial Lakes Park. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
Ice cream worth 25 cents was available to patrons at the Torchlight Concert. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
Greg Groom hands out five-cent helium balloons at the Torchlight Concert. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
Steven Carlson, a sleight-of-hand magician, performs at the pre-show for the Torchlight Concert. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
Mary Brindle, a former Edina City Councilmember, plays as part of the 1st John Philip Sousa Memorial Band. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
A 1931 Ford Model A Tudor was on display at the pre-show for the Torchlight Concert. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
Remote-controlled model boats race around the ponds of Centennial Lakes Park ahead of the Torchlight Concert. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
