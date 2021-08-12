Torchlight Concert

The Torchlight Concert, hosted by the 1st John Philip Sousa Band, took place Aug. 8 at Centennial Lakes Park. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)

The Torchlight Concert, hosted by the 1st John Philip Sousa Memorial Band, took place Aug. 8 at Centennial Lakes Park. An evening of festivities included remote-controlled model boats for Lighthouse Night, hosted by the Edina Model Yacht Club,  five-cent helium balloons, an organ grinder, antique cars, sleight-of-hand magician Steven Carlson, 25-cent ice cream cones, pre-1900 high-wheel bikes and a “mechanical man” street busker.

The full story can be found here.

Torchlight Concert

A “mechanical man” street busker, played by Darrius Strong, performed for the pre-show of the Torchlight Concert. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
Lighthouse Night

Lighthouse Night, hosted by the Edina Model Yacht Club, took place in conjunction with the Torchlight Concert Aug. 8 at Centennial Lakes Park. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
Torchlight Concert

Ice cream worth 25 cents was available to patrons at the Torchlight Concert. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
Torchlight Concert

Greg Groom hands out five-cent helium balloons at the Torchlight Concert. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
Torchlight Concert

Steven Carlson, a sleight-of-hand magician, performs at the pre-show for the Torchlight Concert. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
Torchlight Concert

Mary Brindle, a former Edina City Councilmember, plays as part of the 1st John Philip Sousa Memorial Band. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
Torchlight Concert

A 1931 Ford Model A Tudor was on display at the pre-show for the Torchlight Concert. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
Torchlight Concert

Remote-controlled model boats race around the ponds of Centennial Lakes Park ahead of the Torchlight Concert. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)

Copyright ©2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments