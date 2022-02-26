Families follow the Candy Land Trail, making stops at the Lollipop Woods and Chocolate Mountain, as part of a city-hosted event at Centennial Lakes Park Feb. 11. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
Gracelyn Gerken, 4, poses for a photo at the Peppermint Forest along the pop-up Candy Land Trail at Centennial Lakes Park. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
Families follow the Candy Land Trail, making stops at the Lollipop Woods and Chocolate Mountain, as part of a city-hosted event at Centennial Lakes Park Feb. 11. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
At the end of the trail, players could grab a goodie bag and a ticket for hot chocolate, and pose for a Candy Land-themed photo inside Hughes Pavilion. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
The city of Edina hosted its first-ever Candy Land Trail event for families and their kids Feb. 11.
To play, participants would pull a card out of an envelope, which was provided at the start of the trail. Whatever color or picture was shown on the card was the path players followed. Cards featured colors like blue and red as well as graphics of candy canes and lollipops. When a picture card is drawn, the player must move to the spot along the trail matching the image, which could send them backwards along the path.
The first player to reach the end of the trail won the game – but any finisher received a goodie bag and a ticket for hot chocolate from inside Hughes Pavilion.
