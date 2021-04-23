ISLA, a Spanish immersion school that recently announced its plan to move to Edina, held a groundbreaking ceremony on April 17. The school, which currently operates in Minnetonka, plans to open at the new space for the 2021-22 school year. In addition to a speech by Executive Director Jeremy Perrin, multiple groups took photo-ops with gold-colored shovels, ceremoniously digging dirt for the new site.
Photos: Spanish immersion school holds groundbreaking ceremony in Edina
Trending Now
-
Charges filed in death of Bloomington Jefferson hockey coach
-
Mendota Heights woman killed in Richfield crash
-
How Edina, Richfield and Bloomington prepared for Chauvin verdict
-
M Health Fairview opens new multispecialty clinic in Edina
-
Edina-based Evereve looks to expand amid unprecedented sales growth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.