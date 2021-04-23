ISLA, a Spanish immersion school that recently announced its plan to move to Edina, held a groundbreaking ceremony on April 17. The school, which currently operates in Minnetonka, plans to open at the new space for the 2021-22 school year. In addition to a speech by Executive Director Jeremy Perrin, multiple groups took photo-ops with gold-colored shovels, ceremoniously digging dirt for the new site.

