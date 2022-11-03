Spooky crafts were part of Southdale Center’s Mall-O-Ween Oct. 31, as the mall invited kids and their families to celebrate the holiday with games, art projects and trick-or-treating at select stores. Minneapolis-based ARTrageous Adventures was on hand to guide the art activities. (Sun Current staff photo by Megan Phillips)
Spooky crafts were part of Southdale Center’s Mall-O-Ween Oct. 31, as the mall invited kids and their families to celebrate the holiday with games, art projects and trick-or-treating at select stores. Minneapolis-based ARTrageous Adventures was on hand to guide the art activities. (Sun Current staff photo by Megan Phillips)
Andrew Wig
Mall patrons gather in the Center Court at Southdale Center Oct. 31 for Halloween-themed craft making. (Sun Current staff photo by Megan Phillips)
Burnsville residents Alistair Miller, 3 (middle), and Emmy Miller (right), along with Bloomington resident Brittany Herzog, begin working on an art project. (Sun Current staff photo by Megan Phillips)
Mall-O-Ween attendees sported a variety of costumes, including Nintendo character Mario. (Sun Current staff photo by Megan Phillips)
Hopkins resident Corban Gonzales, 4, plays a game of bowling. (Sun Current staff photos by Megan Phillips)
Andrew Wig
Levi Cusic, 4, prepares to knock down a set of ghost pins. (Sun Current staff photo by Megan Phillips)
Andrew Wig
Amanda Vallone, owner of ARTrageous Adventures, admires an attendee’s decorated pumpkin. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)
Andrew Wig
Bloomington residents Sawyer Sandgren, 2, and Brittany Herzog receive a sticker. (Sun Current staff photos by Megan Phillips)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.