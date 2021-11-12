Edina residents participated in the city of Edina’s Pumpkin Smash & Bash event Nov. 4 at Countryside Park.

The event featured a pumpkin-rolling contest, where owners of the three pumpkins that made it the farthest got to have their jack-o-lanterns smashed to the ground from atop a fire truck’s ladder.

After the contest, attendees could smash and bash their pumpkins and toss them into a Vierkant Disposal truck to be composted.

