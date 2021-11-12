Edina residents participated in the city of Edina’s Pumpkin Smash & Bash event Nov. 4 at Countryside Park.
The event featured a pumpkin-rolling contest, where owners of the three pumpkins that made it the farthest got to have their jack-o-lanterns smashed to the ground from atop a fire truck’s ladder.
After the contest, attendees could smash and bash their pumpkins and toss them into a Vierkant Disposal truck to be composted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.