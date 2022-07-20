Scott Brener holds a $1,000 check to give to his charity of choice for his duck’s win at the Lucky Duck Race fundraiser July 13. Brener, who is also an ECF boardmember, stands alongside others involved with ECF. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
About 50 large rubber ducks floated – or raced – down Minnehaha Creek July 13 at Arden Park as part of the Edina Community Foundation’s inaugural Lucky Duck Race fundraiser. The fundraiser is intended to bring together the community and awareness about the Edina Community Foundation, or ECF, a spokesperson said.
Prior to the event, businesses and individuals had the chance to purchase a duck for $200 and personalize it how they wanted. Then, their ducks had the chance to race down the creek – the winner being able to designate $1,000 to their charity of choice. Remaining funds are intended to go toward ECF programs, like the Fourth of July Parade and Edina Reads program.
ECF plans to hold the event again next year, the spokesperson said.
The winner of this year’s duck race was Scott Brener, who had duck labeled “#20” and is an ECF boardmember. He put his $1,000 winnings toward ECF programs, ECF wrote on Facebook.
“Thank you to everyone who came out to cheer on the ducks and everyone who donated to this fundraiser,” the ECF Facebook post said.
