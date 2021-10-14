The Pumpkins on the Plaza event, hosted by the 50th & France Business and Professional Association, took place in the Nolan Mains plaza at 50th & France Oct. 9. The event included lantern making in addition to the pumpkin painting. Artist facilitators from Artistry helped families design and paint the pumpkins.
