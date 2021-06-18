After its absence last year due to the pandemic, the Edina Model Yacht Club’s annual feature event, the Parade of Boats, returned this year in full sail.
This year’s 29th-annual Parade of Boats, which took place at Centennial Lakes Park on June 13, featured a wide variety of types of radio-controlled model boats – tugboats, sail boats and even Chris-Craft-runabout boats with figurine water skiers in tow.
Following the cancellation of the event last year, club members were thrilled to conduct the event again, said club Commodore John Bertelsen.
“The Parade of Boats is the highlight of the calendar for us,” Bertelsen said. “(We) get as many of our boats out on display and then we put them on the water and it’s really great fun to interact with the people that come down to see the boats.”
The club was incorporated in 1992 and has since been hosting the Parade of Boats event. The club, based out of Centennial Lakes Park, typically has between 50 and 70 members at a time, bringing a range of model-boating interests, Bertelsen said.
Some members prefer to build their model boats from scratch, or buy from another model-boat enthusiast, or follow a kit, Bertelsen said. Some members prefer to just build while others enjoy running their boats on the water, he noted.
Most members are from the Twin Cities area, but at least two are from Duluth.
And they’ve even had one member from Iowa, Bertelsen said.
“We have some absolutely unbelievable model builders in the club,” he said. “Some boats ... just make your jaw drop at how talented these guys are.”
The Parade of Boats, which spanned five hours, included an indoor display of boats, an open water session where people could choose to run their boats out on the pond and several shows in the water with different boat types highlighted. The different types were tugboats and work boats, Chris-Craft-runabout boats with miniature water skiers, sailboats, military boats and scale boats.
And many of the boats feature special additions, like figurines of people, the “Despicable Me” franchise’s Minions, Disney’s “Phineas and Ferb” characters and more.
“People just enjoy coming down to see the boats, it just adds another dimension and aspect to the park that the public appreciates,” Bertelsen said.
“We’re all really, really happy and excited to be doing the parade again,” Bertelsen said. “It’s quite a fun event, it’s a lot of work. And the people that come down to participate really enjoy getting their boats on display.”
