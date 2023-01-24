Children and families enjoyed candy-themed attractions at Edinborough Park's Candyland Trail, such as the Gingerbread house, near Cupcake Commons and the Ice Cream Sea. (Sun Current staff photo by Megan Phillips)
A sign informs Candyland Trail walkers of each area of the trail, including the Candy Castle, Gingerbread House, Gummy Hills, Cupcake Commons, Ice Palace and Ice Cream Sea. (Sun Current staff photo by Megan Phillips)
The Candyland Trail included the Candy Castle bounce house, which proved to be popular among the park's attendees. (Sun Current staff photo by Megan Phillips)
The park's indoor gym was packed Jan. 20 as kids and their families played with hula hoops and tricycles. (Sun Current staff photo by Megan Phillips)
Candyland Trail attendees were all smiles at the Jan. 20 event. (Sun Current staff photo by Megan Phillips)
The park was lined with colorful squares, mirroring those in the classic board game. (Sun Current staff photo by Megan Phillips)
