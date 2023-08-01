Dave and the Rockin’ All Stars Band play for a packed Maetzold Amphitheater at Centennial Lakes Park July 31. Each group member has been immortalized in the Mid-America Music Hall of Fame. The band included lead guitarist Bob Coates, bass guitarist Dave Maetzold, drummer Sally West, keyboardist Larry Suess and guitarist Tony Andreason.
Keyboardist Larry Suess and bass guitarist Dave Maetzold play classic rock music at the Maetzold Amphitheater in Centennial Lakes Park. The amphitheater is named after Maetzold's brother, former mayor Denny Maetzold. Dave Maetzold said he wanted to have the concert there to honor his brother.
Children got up to dance throughout the July 31 hour-long performance. Bass guitarist Dave Maetzold said he hoped that younger listeners would enjoy the show, even if they weren't familiar with the old songs. Based on their dance moves, it seemed like the kids had a good time.
Drummer “Cadillac” Sally West bangs the drums during her solo in the song “Wipe Out” by the Surfaris. West filled in for Bill Dahlen, who could not make it to the performance. She is honored as the first woman to be inducted into the Mid-America Music Hall of Fame.
