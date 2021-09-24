Fall Into the Arts

Mabel, a 10-year-old Pomeranian, sits among a steel art garden at the Fall Into the Arts Festival. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)

The Fall Into the Arts Festival returned this year after taking a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival ran Sept. 11-12 and featured about 225 art and food vendors.

Artist Mary Felden’s steel art garden gets perused by attendees of the Fall Into the Arts Festival on Sept. 11. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
Attendees of the Fall Into the Arts Festival observe the artwork of Nick Ardito, who runs Great Plates, offering license plate art. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)

