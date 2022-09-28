Steve Thieking of Savage talks to Pearl, a foster dog from Warrior Dog Rescue that just arrived from Alabama the previous weekend. The dog adoption agency had a strong presence at the city of Edina’s inaugural Dog Days of Summer “Pawty,” which was rescheduled from its original Aug. 6 date due to rain. Held at Van Valkenburg Park, the “Pawty” welcomed a range of dog-related vendors, as dog owners were invited to bring their pets and check out the on-site dog park. Warrior Dog Rescue is a Savage-based organization that has a relationship with a shelter in Alabama, regularly bringing dogs to Minnesota in search of their forever home. The organization uses foster families to house the dogs until they can be adopted permanently. Info: warriordogrescue.com. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)
Bloomington resident Jodie Tasto (left) and Edina Police Officer Emily Jepson visit with Adeline (left) and McElvey, dogs that are up for adoption through Warrior Dog Rescue. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)
Steve Thieking of Savage talks to Pearl, a foster dog from Warrior Dog Rescue that just arrived from Alabama the previous weekend. The dog adoption agency had a strong presence at the city of Edina’s inaugural Dog Days of Summer “Pawty,” which was rescheduled from its original Aug. 6 date due to rain. Held at Van Valkenburg Park, the “Pawty” welcomed a range of dog-related vendors, as dog owners were invited to bring their pets and check out the on-site dog park. Warrior Dog Rescue is a Savage-based organization that has a relationship with a shelter in Alabama, regularly bringing dogs to Minnesota in search of their forever home. The organization uses foster families to house the dogs until they can be adopted permanently. Info: warriordogrescue.com. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)
Bloomington resident Jodie Tasto (left) and Edina Police Officer Emily Jepson visit with Adeline (left) and McElvey, dogs that are up for adoption through Warrior Dog Rescue. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.