Yuna Chang of Edina puts on a taekwondo demonstration with her fellow students from Chang’s Yong In Martial Arts during the Edina Asian American Alliance’s first-annual Asian American Pacific Islander Month Festival at Rosland Park in Edina. The May 27 gathering followed the theme, “Visibility, Community, and Pure Celebration.” The festival included several speakers and performances from a variety of cultural groups. (Sun Current photo by Andrew Wig)
Yootae Jang of Edina is delighted by the lion costume worn by Brooklyn Park resident Chelsea Ho, who attended the festival with the group DTG Lions. Yootae’s father, Yoonseok Jang, holds on to his excited son. (Sun Current photo by Andrew Wig)
During a taekwondo demonstration by students from Chang’s Yong In Martial Arts, Marcus Niles of Edina winds up to kick a wooden board in half while fellow Edina resident Jiho Kim braces for impact. Behind them, Grandmaster Sung-Chan Chang supervises. The Edina martial arts school was one of many groups that attended the Edina Asian American Alliance’s first-annual Asian American Pacific Islander Month Festival, held at Rosland Park in Edina on May 27. (Sun Current photos by Andrew Wig)
Yootae Jang of Edina is delighted by the lion costume worn by Brooklyn Park resident Chelsea Ho, who attended the festival with the group DTG Lions. Yootae’s father, Yoonseok Jang, holds on to his excited son. (Sun Current photo by Andrew Wig)
Donning a lion costume, Chelsea Ho of Brooklyn Park plays peek-a-boo with Yootae Jang of Edina. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)
From left, Craig Johnson of Brooklyn Park, Hiroshi Yoshino of Minneapolis and Jeff Ellsworth of Burnsville give a drum performance, representing Taiko Arts Midwest. (Sun Current photo by Andrew Wig)
Edina resident Mandy Bai demonstrates Chinese writing.
Gisselle Niles, from Chang’s Yong In Martial Arts, kicks at a board held by Oliya Khamseh, while DD Cortes awaits a second blow. (Sun Current photo by Andrew Wig)
Grandmaster Won-Soek Chung gets airborne in order to kick the board held by Grandmaster Sung-Chan Chang, of Chang’s Yong In Martial Arts. (Sun Current photo by Andrew Wig)
