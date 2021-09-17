Edina residents Liz Ross and Jeff Northrup planned a program to honor the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The event took place at Utley Park on Sept. 11, at the site of the Edina Veterans Memorial. The park was adorned with 2,977 flags, each placed to memorialize a life lost in the attacks.

Copyright ©2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments