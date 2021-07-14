Edina Fourth of July

A pug, named June Bug, watches the Edina Fourth of July Parade on July 3. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)

The Edina Fourth of July Parade, which is sponsored by the Edina Community Foundation, was held on July 3 this year.

Capt. Greg Moon (center), who lived in Edina for many years, is one of many veterans are honored at the beginning of the Edina Fourth of July Parade. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
Stacie Stanley

Announcer Dave Dickey (left) interviews new Edina Public Schools Superintendent Stacie Stanley. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
Jim Hovland

Edina Mayor Jim Hovland and his wife, LaRae Ellingson Hovland attend the Edina Fourth of July Parade, which was held on July 3 this year. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
The Edina Fourth of July Parade was held on July 3 this year. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
