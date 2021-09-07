Blood donors participated in the city of Edina’s police and fire departments’ Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Aug. 24 in the Edina City Council Chambers.
The blood drive was part of a competition for units of blood, collected by different public safety departments in the Twin Cities. Different departments in other cities hosted their own blood drives, as organized by Memorial Blood Centers.
The event is meant to raise awareness for the necessity of blood donations. The city with the highest participation and most blood units wins. In 2019, Edina won the competition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.