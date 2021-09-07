Blood donors participated in the city of Edina’s police and fire departments’ Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Aug. 24 in the Edina City Council Chambers.

The blood drive was part of a competition for units of blood, collected by different public safety departments in the Twin Cities. Different departments in other cities hosted their own blood drives, as organized by Memorial Blood Centers.

The event is meant to raise awareness for the necessity of blood donations. The city with the highest participation and most blood units wins. In 2019, Edina won the competition.

