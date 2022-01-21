Skaters glide between Centennial Lakes Park’s ponds through its meandering canals during the city of Edina’s 31st-annual Winter Ice Festival Jan. 16. The event was back this year after being canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic.
Attendees could bring their own skates or rent ones to work their way across the park’s 10-acre lake. In addition to skating, the festival also featured a mini donut truck, horse-driven trolley rides and music by DJ Bob. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
Ken Thies, owner of Ken-Mar Draft Horses, drives a team of Percheron horses carrying attendees on a trolley during the Winter Ice Festival Jan. 16. The horses, from left to right, are named Dew and Bob. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
Tiffany Bushland, general manager for Centennial Lakes Park, (left) helps run the Winter Ice Festival Jan. 16 at the park. Alongside Bushland is Joleen Olson, who assists Ken-Mar Draft Horses for its horse-drawn trolley ride. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
A horse-driven trolley picks up and drops off attendees of the Winter Ice Festival outside Hughes Pavilion at Centennial Lakes Park. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
Skaters glide on the ice of Centennial Lakes Park outside Hughes Pavilion. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
Skaters carefully enter the ice at Centennial Lakes Park outside Hughes Pavilion as part of the Winter Ice Festival. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
Attendees of the Winter Ice Festival lace up their skates outside Hughes Pavilion before venturing onto Centennial Lakes Park’s 10-acre lake. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
DJ Bob plays music for those inside Hughes Pavilion getting ready to go out and skate. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
